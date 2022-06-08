ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolgeville, NY

Part of South Main Street blocked in Dolgeville due to water main break

Cover picture for the articleDOLGEVILLE, N.Y. – All lanes are blocked in both directions on South...

Several agencies respond to person that fell from trestle in Lowville

LOWVILLE- Numerous agencies were called out Thursday night in Lowville to respond to calls of a subject dangling over the edge of a bridge. It was shortly before 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports of a subject hanging from the railroad trestle on Water Street. Emergency response included Lowville,...
Saratoga County road closure scheduled for June 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The Saratoga County Department of Public Works has announced a section of highway CR-34 (Northern Pines Road) from US Rt. 9 to Waller Road will be closed from June 21 until approximately June 24. The road is being closed for a culvert replacement.
Canajoharie neighbors fed up with giant debris pile

CANAJOHARIE - Residents of one street in the village of Canajoharie are fed up that a pile of debris hasn't been cleaned up in more than a year. The site – in the area of 58 Otsego Street – used to be a boarding house that was destroyed in a fire. A big pile of debris has been there ever since.
Oneida officials deem structure unsafe, order demolition

ONEIDA — The building at 140 Madison St. may soon stand no more. During Tuesday’s common council meeting, the council deemed the structure unsafe and ordered the property owner to demolish the structure within 90 days from June 8. After receiving a report by Oneida City Fire Marshal...
Oneida County gas station violates underage drinking laws

VERNON, NB.Y. (WWTI) — A business in Oneida County was found not in compliance with underage drinking laws during a recent Underage Drinking Initiative led by New York State Police. On June 8, State Police check 11 locations throughout Oneida County. According to State Police, Circle K located on...
Crews battle flames at Ticonderoga apartment building

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire crews battled flames at a building in Ticonderoga on Wednesday. It happened at 66 Montcalm Street. Police say that address is an apartment building. There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured in that fire or what sparked the flames.
House of the Week: Finished in 1838, this Baldwinsville Greek Revival has plenty of ‘character and charm’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – An old photograph hangs in Shelley’s Hoffman’s house at 1 East Oneida Street in Baldwinsville. The photo shows the family of Squire Munro, an early settler to Central New York from Massachusetts. He and his sons became successful farmers, bankers, and businessmen in Onondaga County in the first half of the 19th century.
Cortland Motorcyclist Charged After Crashing on Interstate 81

A Cortland man is to appear in Cortland City Court later this month to answer to a long list of charges coming out of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 46-year-old Anthony Minielli is accused of being drunk while driving a motorcycle without a license when he crashed on Sunday, June 5 on I81 in the City of Cortland shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon.
