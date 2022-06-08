Part of South Main Street blocked in Dolgeville due to water main break

Work has started on an $84.2 million project to reconstruct a 5-mile stretch of the state Thruway in Onondaga County over the next year. The project will rebuild the Thruway in both directions between Exit 37 in Liverpool and Exit 39 in Warners, Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to announce today.
Go inside the Charlestown Mall in Utica to see what once was before the building is no more. The old abandoned building is coming down two years after a massive fire ripped through the building. Demolition on the building that has been closed since the early 90s is finally underway.
LOWVILLE- Numerous agencies were called out Thursday night in Lowville to respond to calls of a subject dangling over the edge of a bridge. It was shortly before 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports of a subject hanging from the railroad trestle on Water Street. Emergency response included Lowville,...
TROY - There was an early morning scare on Friday at the Hudson River in Troy. Police and rescue crews responded to calls about a man underwater. It happened just before 8 a.m. near the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. People started calling 911 about a person in the water under the dock.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The Saratoga County Department of Public Works has announced a section of highway CR-34 (Northern Pines Road) from US Rt. 9 to Waller Road will be closed from June 21 until approximately June 24. The road is being closed for a culvert replacement.
TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was another packed night at the Tully Municipal Building, this time for a Tully Town Board meeting and the Town Supervisor got right down to business. “Mirabito has formally withdrawn their application for the zone change,” Town Supervisor John Masters said. News that came...
CANAJOHARIE - Residents of one street in the village of Canajoharie are fed up that a pile of debris hasn't been cleaned up in more than a year. The site – in the area of 58 Otsego Street – used to be a boarding house that was destroyed in a fire. A big pile of debris has been there ever since.
ONEIDA — The building at 140 Madison St. may soon stand no more. During Tuesday’s common council meeting, the council deemed the structure unsafe and ordered the property owner to demolish the structure within 90 days from June 8. After receiving a report by Oneida City Fire Marshal...
VERNON, NB.Y. (WWTI) — A business in Oneida County was found not in compliance with underage drinking laws during a recent Underage Drinking Initiative led by New York State Police. On June 8, State Police check 11 locations throughout Oneida County. According to State Police, Circle K located on...
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire crews battled flames at a building in Ticonderoga on Wednesday. It happened at 66 Montcalm Street. Police say that address is an apartment building. There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured in that fire or what sparked the flames.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking initiative in Oneida County on Wednesday, June 8 that resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Vernon man. Troopers say following checks of multiple stores including Sunoco, Byrne Dairy, and, Fastrac, one Circle K location in Vernon...
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – An old photograph hangs in Shelley’s Hoffman’s house at 1 East Oneida Street in Baldwinsville. The photo shows the family of Squire Munro, an early settler to Central New York from Massachusetts. He and his sons became successful farmers, bankers, and businessmen in Onondaga County in the first half of the 19th century.
Sometimes in the line of duty, you're asked to save a lot more than just people. The New York State Police received a report of an injured animal in the town of Candor. The caller said a bald eagle was badly hurt on the side of the road after being hit by a car.
A Cortland man is to appear in Cortland City Court later this month to answer to a long list of charges coming out of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 46-year-old Anthony Minielli is accused of being drunk while driving a motorcycle without a license when he crashed on Sunday, June 5 on I81 in the City of Cortland shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person called 911 Friday night to report their cousin was just shot in the head on the city’s North Side. The shooting was first reported just before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Division Street between Park and Lodi streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Following two-years of advocating by the Port Authority of Oswego (POA), they recently secured $4.75 million in federal funding to make critical repairs to the harbor’s breakwater, said William Scriber, POA executive director. “We are extremely grateful for the support from U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer to make this...
