How to watch the PC Gaming Show this Sunday

By Tyler Wilde
 3 days ago

The 2022 PC Gaming Show airs June 12 following the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

(Image credit: Future)

Sort out your snack and beverage logistics: It's almost time for this year's PC Gaming Show. The biggest PC gaming event of the year will be livestreamed this Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 pm Pacific. Look for the preshow on Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab) following the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, and tune in by 12:30 pm PT to catch all the game trailers and exclusive announcements live with the rest of the world.

We've got a huge lineup this year, with exciting concepts from contemporary PC gaming trendsetters as well as new takes on the classic strategy games and shooters that were etching rings into PC gamer bones back in the '90s. Sam Barlow's Immortality, Arma 4, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, the first gameplay footage for retro sci-fi gem The Invincible, an exciting cyberpunk-themed game, and new projects from Klei and 11 Bit Studios are just a few of the things you can expect to see this year.

The 2022 PC Gaming Show starts at 12:30 pm where I am in California, but California does not contain the entire population of the earth, so here's when that is in a few other time zones: 2:30 pm Central, 3:30 pm Eastern, 8:30 pm BST, and 5:30 am AEST on June 13. Not sure what time that is where you live? Pop open this global time zone chart (opens in new tab) to find out.

We've been putting on the PC Gaming Show for eight years now, and I always love trying to guess which unassuming trailer might presage the next big PC gaming phenomenon. I can't say I'm batting a thousand when it comes to PC gaming predictions, but now and then I display a little foresight. When I saw the Valheim trailer that premiered at the 2020 PC Gaming Show, for example, I remember thinking: "This game's going to be bigger than people realize." Valheim went on to be our 2021 Game of the Year.

For 2022, I'll say that I think Ysbryd Games is one to watch.

We have something very exciting to reveal at #PCGamingShow! 🥳The show starts at 12:30 PM Pacific on June 12th, 2022! 🖱️In the coming week, we will share more information on how you can watch it with us! Stay tuned! 🖥️ pic.twitter.com/QEZQfuJPsUJune 6, 2022

I'm also excited to see modders at the show, with a big gameplay trailer for Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation.

I'm thrilled to announce we'll be showing off Half-Life Alyx: LEVITATION at @pcgamer's upcoming #PCGamingShow on June 12th with an exclusive uncut 7-minute gameplay trailer.Tune in this Sunday, June 12 @ 12:30 PM PT on https://t.co/PDs2djYaDU. See you there! pic.twitter.com/RmaX5lDeciJune 8, 2022

As usual, we'll be covering the PC Gaming Show and all of this week's other gaming events as they happen. (If you're wondering why there are so many events this week, it's because this is normally when E3 would take place.)

Here's the current not-E3 livestream schedule for all of the shows, including the Summer Game Fest, Future Games Show (opens in new tab) (from our friends at GamesRadar), and the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

Oddada is a minimalist music game where you make songs with buildings

There's nothing quite like sculpting your own picturesque village in minimalist building games like Townscaper (opens in new tab), especially when they have those satisfying little sounds as you lay down another house or build a bit of pathway. But Oddada, from the developers Sven Ahlgrimm & Mathilde Hoffmann, seems to combine both.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

