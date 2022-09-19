ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best cheap Windows laptop deals for students, work, and more in September 2022

By John Levite
Windows Central
 12 hours ago

I know, I know. You're in the middle of summer and you've put the previous semester far behind you, but the next one is coming up faster than you think. You could just ignore it until the week before, but why not prepare for it now so you don't have to sweat it? At the very least, look into getting a new laptop if you need one. That's the sort of big ticket item you don't want to be impulse buying. Spend your money wisely, and check out these price drops we've already rounded up for you. Not only do you get a powerful machine, but you'll end up spending far less before heading back to school.

The great part is there are truly some fantastic cheap Windows laptop deals out there, even now in late July after all the big sales events have come and gone. We search all the major retailers, too, and try to roundup any deal worth considering. You'll find all the best brands like Microsoft, Samsung, Asus, Dell, and the other major names. You'll be able to shop where you want with deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and those manufacturers' own online stores. We want you to find the best bang for your buck, so we'll be looking for great variety, great prices, and an abundance of features designed to help you be at your best.

Best student laptop deals under $600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DgbG_0g4hvKCK00

Asus 11.6-inch laptop $230 $119.99 at Best Buy

This machine includes an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage. You get Windows 11in S mode and an 11.6-inch screen with
1360 x 768 pixel resolution. The battery life lasts for up to 10 hours. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZHQi_0g4hvKCK00

GeoBook 120 refurbished laptop $260 $127.99 at Best Buy

This Geek Squad refurb laptop includes an Intel Celeron processor with up to 1.1GHz speeds, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage that can be enhanced with microSD cards. It uses integrated graphics and comes with Wi-Fi 5 plus multiple USB ports including USB-C. Plus it has a unique Minecraft Green colorway and comes with the game. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Te5vI_0g4hvKCK00

HP Stream 11 laptop $250 $181.80 at Amazon

A great budget machine with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage you can expand through external means, and more. It has an 11.6-inch HD display, Windows 11, great portability, and even comes with Microsoft 365. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeWUd_0g4hvKCK00

HP Stream 14-inch laptop $260 $216 at Amazon

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode. This laptop even includes a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal so you can get some work done and be more productive. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46omu0_0g4hvKCK00

Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $450 $199 at Walmart

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor, 128GB SSD for storage, and 4GB RAM. It has a built-in webcam,. HDMI, and Windows 10 S for the operating system. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTFmI_0g4hvKCK00

Asus VivoBook Go 15 laptop $250 $249.99 at Amazon

You get an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and comes with a year of Microsoft 365. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMbdH_0g4hvKCK00

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop $400 $299.99 at Dell

This laptop contains an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Mobile processor, a 128GB NVMe SSD, and 8GB RAM. You get a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, fast Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports for connecting peripherals. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqUbY_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Aspire 5 laptop $380 $332.99 at Amazon

The lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The specs include a 15.6-inch 1080p display, an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD with NVMe tech. It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and Amazon Alexa built right in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Wn7y_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Swift 3 laptop $690 $449 at Walmart

You can get a beautiful 2K resolution 13.5-inch display with this laptop. Plus it's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAvM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SkOj_0g4hvKCK00

HP Windows 11 laptop $440 $419 at Walmart

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The internals include an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11. This is a simple machine for everyday productivity and will suit you well if that's what you're looking for. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438O6V_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Aspire 5 Slim laptop $500 $455.99 at Amazon

Maybe not the craziest discount ever, but this deal is rare and the laptop is brand neww. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and a 15.6-inch display on an IPS panel with 1080p resolution. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u24NU_0g4hvKCK00

HP Pavilion laptop $815 $504.99 at HP

This machine includes an Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4.2GHz speeds, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD with NVMe. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1QeM_0g4hvKCK00

MSI Laptop Modern 15 $599 $499 at Newegg

Save big and get a computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series processor with up to 2.10GHz speeds, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. Includes integrated AMD Radeon graphics. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU1Z9_0g4hvKCK00

MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop $900 $579.99 at eBay

This deal comes from antonline, an authorized MSI seller. The laptop somehow manages to be both super affordable and a decent gaming setup thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S94A1_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop $550 $519.99 at Newegg

Love a laptop that can turn into a tablet with a simple flip. Not only do you get a lot of flexibility in how you can use it, but that also means it's going to have a great display with an IPS panel, touchscreen support, and 16 inches of real estate to work with. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yZoz_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop $780 $549.99 at Best Buy

This laptop includes a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p pixel resolution and full touchscreen support. The specs also include an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. That's plenty of speed, space, and multitasking for you. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waR2R_0g4hvKCK00

New Inspiron 16 5000 laptop $800 $599.99 at Dell

Get yourself a nice, simple laptop down to a super low price. The specifications include a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe, and integrated Intel graphics. The 16-inch screen includes 1200p pixel resolution. Comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 as well. View Deal

Best student laptop deals under $1,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VB9tX_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop $740 $630 at Amazon

Thanks to the discrete graphics card, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, you can be productive and not productive on this laptop! It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display has 1080p resolution and a nice 120Hz refresh rate, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hwjY_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i laptop $960 $639.99 at eBay

Sold through Lenovo's official eBay store. The deal includes three months of Game Pass Ultimate, too, so you can put your new laptop to the test. Includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a new 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor among other great specs. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjEKT_0g4hvKCK00

New Inspiron 16 laptop $850 $699.99 at Dell

One of Dell's latest and greatest with an 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD with NVMe, and 16GB RAM. It has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 16-inch display with 1200p resolution, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BChBc_0g4hvKCK00

Newest Asus VivoBook 15 laptop $770 $669 at Amazon

Not only is this a new laptop, but it's also a new discount. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch display with full touchscreen support, Windows 11 Home, and plenty of other features. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyGfL_0g4hvKCK00

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop $800 $675.99 at Amazon

Probably the least expensive way to treat yourself to a beautiful OLED display you're going to find. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This would be a great machine if you want to watch media on the go. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPXNA_0g4hvKCK00

MSI GV15 144Hz laptop $750 $674.99 at Amazon

Get a lot out of this laptop with its 15.6-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iz9Py_0g4hvKCK00

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ $930 $699.99 at Best Buy

We gave the Surface Pro 7+ 4 stars out of 5 in our review. You get a 12.3-inch display with full touchscreen support, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD with this model. It also comes with a black Type Cover so you can really go from laptop to tablet and back again. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZkoO_0g4hvKCK00

Gigabyte U4 laptop $949 $635.99 at Newegg

This is a pretty great deal from Newegg considering the laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's pretty loaded and should be quite fast for you. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLRhJ_0g4hvKCK00

Dell Inspiron 14 notebook $730 $679.98 at Amazon

Not a bad way to save on a solid Dell computer. This one includes a 14-inch screen with 1200p pixel resolution. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OblsG_0g4hvKCK00

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro $1,100 $699.99 at Microsoft

This is actually Microsoft's official eBay storefront. The laptop includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also has a 15.6-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution. The laptop is on the Intel Evo platform, so you do get a long-lasting battery and plenty of other great features. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJd7h_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Swift 3 laptop $950 $849 at Amazon

An easy to use laptop designed to be compact, so this would be a great one to take with you to class or just while moving around. It has a 14-inch 1080p screen on an IPS panel, so it looks nice as well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zz3zQ_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Swift X Creator laptop $1,040 $889.99 at Amazon

Get a bunch more done with this laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Wi-Fi 6, and even works with Amazon Alexa to control your smart home. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ec0mD_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop $1,000 $902.66 at Amazon

Not only is this down to a low price, and a great laptop for productivity, it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card so it can be used for gaming in your spare time. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and even has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2mSX_0g4hvKCK00

G15 gaming laptop $1,469 $1,049.99 at Dell

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB M.2 solid state drive with NVMe technology. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Other features include Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and USB-C among other ports. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVJzz_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 laptop $1,589 $1,032.85 at Lenovo

This deal comes through Lenovo's official eBay storefront. You get a machine with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1218oS_0g4hvKCK00

HP Victus gaming laptop $1,220 $1,089.99 at Best Buy

The Victus lineup has just gotten better over time, and it's nice to find some with a good discount. This price is a great low one. The laptop includes an Intel Core i7 CPU, a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glpSp_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga $1,040 $675.35 at Lenovo

This new Lenovo laptop includes the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and integrated graphics. It has a 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel and full touchscreen support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmKnZ_0g4hvKCK00

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 $1,200 $899.99 at Microsoft

The deal comes from Microsoft's eBay outlet store. You get a laptop loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has integrated AMD Radeon graphics, USB 3.0 ports, and a touchscreen display with ‎2256 x 1504 pixel resolution. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1fnQ_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop $1,300 $1,094.02 at Newegg

A powerful laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro processor, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro. It has a 14-inch screen on an IPS panel with full touchscreen support, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqxpS_0g4hvKCK00

HP Spectre x360 laptop $1,640 $1,099.99 at HP

This is a great deal on one of our favorite laptops, even if it is a bit more expensive than the other options on this list. View Deal

#Surface Laptop#Mobile Processor#Electronics Deals#Intel Celeron N4020
