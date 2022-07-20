The best cheap Windows laptop deals for students, work, and more in July 2022

I know, I know. You're in the middle of summer and you've put the previous semester far behind you, but the next one is coming up faster than you think. You could just ignore it until the week before, but why not prepare for it now so you don't have to sweat it? At the very least, look into getting a new laptop if you need one. That's the sort of big ticket item you don't want to be impulse buying. Spend your money wisely, and check out these price drops we've already rounded up for you. Not only do you get a powerful machine, but you'll end up spending far less before heading back to school.

The great part is there are truly some fantastic cheap Windows laptop deals out there, even now in late July after all the big sales events have come and gone. We search all the major retailers, too, and try to roundup any deal worth considering. You'll find all the best brands like Microsoft, Samsung, Asus, Dell, and the other major names. You'll be able to shop where you want with deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and those manufacturers' own online stores. We want you to find the best bang for your buck, so we'll be looking for great variety, great prices, and an abundance of features designed to help you be at your best.

Today's best student laptop deals:

Asus VivoBook L203MA laptop $220 $205 at Amazon

The VivoBook has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 in S mode. It also has an 11.6-inch display and a USB-C port among other ways to connect. The machine comes with one year of Microsoft Office 365. View Deal

Refurbished Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition $260 $134.99 at Best Buy

This a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished laptop. It includes an Intel Celeron 1.1GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage that can be expanded with an SD card. It uses integrated graphics and comes with Wi-Fi 5 plus multiple USB ports including USB-C. Comes loaded with Windows 10 Home in S Mode and a full version of Minecraft. View Deal

HP Stream 14-inch laptop $260 $197 at Amazon

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode. This laptop even includes a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal so you can get some work done and be more productive. View Deal

Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $450 $199 at Walmart

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor, 128GB SSD for storage, and 4GB RAM. It has a built-in webcam,. HDMI, and Windows 10 S for the operating system. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop $600 $549.99 at Dell

Get yourself a nice, simple laptop down to a super low price. The specifications include an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe, and integrated Intel graphics. The 14-inch screen includes 1080p pixel resolution. View Deal

HP Windows 11 laptop $440 $403.49 at Walmart



The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The internals include an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11. This is a simple machine for everyday productivity and will suit you well if that's what you're looking for. View Deal

MSI Laptop Modern 15 $599 $499 at Newegg



Save big and get a computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series processor with up to 2.10GHz speeds, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. Includes integrated AMD Radeon graphics. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $700 $549.99 at Best Buy

Our review gave the Surface Laptop Go 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it one of The Best laptops. It comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte U4 laptop $949 $599.99 at Newegg

This is a pretty great deal from Newegg considering the laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's pretty loaded and should be quite fast for you. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop $800 $649.99 at Amazon

Probably the least expensive way to treat yourself to a beautiful OLED display you're going to find. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This would be a great machine if you want to watch media on the go. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga $1,040 $675.35 at Lenovo

This new Lenovo laptop includes the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and integrated graphics. It has a 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel and full touchscreen support. View Deal

New G15 gaming laptop $939 $783.99 at Dell

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 solid state drive. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Other features include Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and USB-C among other ports. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop $1,000 $869.99 at Amazon

Not only is this down to a low price, and a great laptop for productivity, it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card so it can be used for gaming in your spare time. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and even has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Acer Swift X Creator laptop $1,040 $924.99 at Amazon

Get a bunch more done with this laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Wi-Fi 6, and even works with Amazon Alexa to control your smart home. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop $1,450 $1,126.99 at Dell

This new laptop from Dell includes an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD with NVMe tech, and a 16GB RAM. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It also has a 16-inch display with 3K pixel resolution in addition to many other features. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 laptop $1,640 $1,099.99 at HP

This is a great deal on one of our favorite laptops, even if it is a bit more expensive than the other options on this list. View Deal

