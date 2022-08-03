ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best cheap Windows laptop deals for students, work, and more in August 2022

By John Levite
Windows Central
 1 day ago

I know, I know. You're in the middle of summer and you've put the previous semester far behind you, but the next one is coming up faster than you think. You could just ignore it until the week before, but why not prepare for it now so you don't have to sweat it? At the very least, look into getting a new laptop if you need one. That's the sort of big ticket item you don't want to be impulse buying. Spend your money wisely, and check out these price drops we've already rounded up for you. Not only do you get a powerful machine, but you'll end up spending far less before heading back to school.

The great part is there are truly some fantastic cheap Windows laptop deals out there, even now in late July after all the big sales events have come and gone. We search all the major retailers, too, and try to roundup any deal worth considering. You'll find all the best brands like Microsoft, Samsung, Asus, Dell, and the other major names. You'll be able to shop where you want with deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and those manufacturers' own online stores. We want you to find the best bang for your buck, so we'll be looking for great variety, great prices, and an abundance of features designed to help you be at your best.

Best student laptop deals under $600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQEuj_0g4hvKCK00

Asus VivoBook L203MA laptop $220 $177.75 at Amazon

The VivoBook has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 in S mode. It also has an 11.6-inch display and a USB-C port among other ways to connect. The machine comes with one year of Microsoft Office 365. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZHQi_0g4hvKCK00

Refurbished Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition $260 $134.99 at Best Buy

This a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished laptop. It includes an Intel Celeron 1.1GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage that can be expanded with an SD card. It uses integrated graphics and comes with Wi-Fi 5 plus multiple USB ports including USB-C. Comes loaded with Windows 10 Home in S Mode and a full version of Minecraft. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeWUd_0g4hvKCK00

HP Stream 14-inch laptop $260 $186 at Amazon

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode. This laptop even includes a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal so you can get some work done and be more productive. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46omu0_0g4hvKCK00

Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $450 $199 at Walmart

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor, 128GB SSD for storage, and 4GB RAM. It has a built-in webcam,. HDMI, and Windows 10 S for the operating system. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMbdH_0g4hvKCK00

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop $430 $323.39 at Dell

This laptop contains an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, a 128GB NVMe SSD, and 8GB RAM. You get a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, fast Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports for connecting peripherals. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqUbY_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Aspire 5 laptop $380 $341.46 at Amazon

The lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The specs include a 15.6-inch 1080p display, an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD with NVMe tech. It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and Amazon Alexa built right in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qj0mI_0g4hvKCK00

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $400 $349.99 at Best Buy

Our review gave the Surface Laptop Go 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it one of The Best laptops. It comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 64GB of flash storage. You'll be able to supplement the storage yourself eventually, saving you a lot of money upfront. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NO5PR_0g4hvKCK00

Asus VivoBook 15 laptop $450 $389.99 at Amazon

You get an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Wn7y_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Swift 3 laptop $690 $449 at Walmart

You can get a beautiful 2K resolution 13.5-inch display with this laptop. Plus it's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAvM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438O6V_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Aspire 5 Slim laptop $500 $465.30 at Amazon

Maybe not the craziest discount ever, but this deal is rare and the laptop is brand neww. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and a 15.6-inch display on an IPS panel with 1080p resolution. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waR2R_0g4hvKCK00

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop $600 $538.99 at Dell

Get yourself a nice, simple laptop down to a super low price. The specifications include an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 14-inch screen includes 1080p pixel resolution. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SkOj_0g4hvKCK00

HP Windows 11 laptop $440 $403.49 at Walmart

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The internals include an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11. This is a simple machine for everyday productivity and will suit you well if that's what you're looking for. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1QeM_0g4hvKCK00

MSI Laptop Modern 15 $599 $499 at Newegg

Save big and get a computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series processor with up to 2.10GHz speeds, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. Includes integrated AMD Radeon graphics. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZkoO_0g4hvKCK00

Gigabyte U4 laptop $949 $599 at Newegg

This is a pretty great deal from Newegg considering the laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's pretty loaded and should be quite fast for you. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU1Z9_0g4hvKCK00

MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop $900 $595 at eBay

This deal comes from antonline, an authorized MSI seller. The laptop somehow manages to be both super affordable and a decent gaming setup thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Best student laptop deals under $1,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yZoz_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop $940 $639.99 at Best Buy

You can actually get a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card built into this laptop, which makes it a great value if you want inexpensive gaming. It also has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hwjY_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i laptop $960 $639.99 at eBay

Sold through Lenovo's official eBay store. The deal includes three months of Game Pass Ultimate, too, so you can put your new laptop to the test. Includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a new 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor among other great specs. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyGfL_0g4hvKCK00

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop $800 $649 at Amazon

Probably the least expensive way to treat yourself to a beautiful OLED display you're going to find. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This would be a great machine if you want to watch media on the go. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLRhJ_0g4hvKCK00

Dell Inspiron 14 notebook $730 $679.98 at Amazon

Not a bad way to save on a solid Dell computer. This one includes a 14-inch screen with 1200p pixel resolution. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OblsG_0g4hvKCK00

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro $1,100 $699.99 at Microsoft

This is actually Microsoft's official eBay storefront. The laptop includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also has a 15.6-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution. The laptop is on the Intel Evo platform, so you do get a long-lasting battery and plenty of other great features. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glpSp_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga $1,040 $675.35 at Lenovo

This new Lenovo laptop includes the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and integrated graphics. It has a 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel and full touchscreen support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjEKT_0g4hvKCK00

New Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop $1,000 $783.99 at Dell

One of Dell's latest and greatest with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD with NVMe, and 8GB RAM. It has Intel iris Xe graphics, a 16-inch display with 1200p resolution and full touchscreen support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVJzz_0g4hvKCK00

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 laptop $1,589 $826.28 at Lenovo

This deal comes through Lenovo's official eBay storefront. You get a machine with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2mSX_0g4hvKCK00

G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop $1,369 $832.99 at Dell

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 solid state drive. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Other features include Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and USB-C among other ports. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmKnZ_0g4hvKCK00

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 $1,200 $899.99 at Microsoft

The deal comes from Microsoft's eBay outlet store. You get a laptop loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has integrated AMD Radeon graphics, USB 3.0 ports, and a touchscreen display with ‎2256 x 1504 pixel resolution. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ec0mD_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop $1,000 $964.07 at Amazon

Not only is this down to a low price, and a great laptop for productivity, it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card so it can be used for gaming in your spare time. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and even has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zz3zQ_0g4hvKCK00

Acer Swift X Creator laptop $1,040 $924.99 at Amazon

Get a bunch more done with this laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Wi-Fi 6, and even works with Amazon Alexa to control your smart home. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqxpS_0g4hvKCK00

HP Spectre x360 laptop $1,640 $1,099.99 at HP

This is a great deal on one of our favorite laptops, even if it is a bit more expensive than the other options on this list. View Deal

makeuseof.com

7 Reasons Why You Should Buy the M2 MacBook Air

The new M2 MacBook Air is now available and comes with an updated design, a M2 chip, MagSafe, and more. The MacBook Air has been Apple’s most popular laptop for many years and many reviewers praised the M1 MacBook Air that came out in 2020 as the perfect notebook.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, and more

Deals are pretty interesting today, as you will be able to score up to 45 percent savings on select products. However, we will start with Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, which now sells for $2,199 after receiving a $300 discount over at Amazon.com. This will get you a new model with a large 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, and a new Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, and the best part is that savings are being applied to both Silver and Space Gray color options.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Epic deal: M1 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro 32GB RAM drops to $2,599, plus $60 off AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — M1 Max MacBook Pro inventory has just arrived on Adorama's doorstep and the Apple Authorized Reseller is blowing out the supply with a $300 promo code discount on the high-end 14-inch model with 32GB of memory, plus $60 off optionalAppleCare.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Back to School: The best MacBook Air and MacBook Pro for college

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — It's the summer, and that means it's back to school. Here's whichMacBook Air and MacBook Pro models you should consider buying in the seasonal sales before students head off to college.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

iQOO 9T Android smartphone unveiled

IQOO has launched their latest Androids smartphone, the iQOO 9T and the device comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.
CELL PHONES
