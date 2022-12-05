The best cheap Windows laptop deals for December 2022

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, so you know you don't have to pay more than you can afford to get a great machine. Sure, you could fork over thousands of dollars for a top of the line gaming machine with the latest graphics and the ability to control the very fabric of the universe, but you might not necessarily need all that power. If you're working from a budget, the best thing you can do is decide for yourself exactly what features you do need. Once you do that, you just need to look at the best cheap Windows laptop deals available and find the one that fits your criteria.

Luckily for you there is no shortage of great and inexpensive Windows laptops. You can find a huge selection from a variety of manufacturers, including Microsoft, Samsung, Asus, and other major players. You'll also be able to find them at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and even the Dell online store. An inexpensive price doesn't always mean a sale, though, so it's important to lock in when something that was already pretty darn cheap gets an even better price.

Best Windows laptop deals under $250

Asus 11.6-inch laptop $230 $99.99 at Best Buy

Includes a month of Game Pass. This machine includes an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage. You get Windows 11in S mode and an 11.6-inch screen with

1360 x 768 pixel resolution. The battery life lasts for up to 10 hours. View Deal

Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $230 $149 at Walmart

Walmart's Gateway lineup is another great place to look for laptops on a budget. This one in particular includes an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive. Other features include a 15.6-inch IPS screen, speakers tuned with THX audio, a front-facing webcam, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and more. View Deal

ASUS 14-inch laptop $350 $149.99 at Best Buy

Another great option if really all you want to do is some casual, everyday activity. Check email, scroll Twitter, read the latest news, binge some YouTube. That sort of thing. The laptop includes an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB flash storage. It also has a 14-inch screen with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution and a 10-hour long battery life that should keep you going throughout the day. View Deal

HP Stream 11 laptop $240 $179.99 at Best Buy

A great budget machine with an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage you can expand through external means, and more. It has an 11.6-inch HD display, Windows 11, great portability, and even comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365. View Deal

HP Stream 14-inch laptop $250 $189.99 at Amazon

Want a little more real estate? This version of the HP Stream includes a 14-inch screen with

1366 x 768 pixel resolution. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode. Expand your storage and peripherals with a microSD card reader, multiple ports including USB-C, and more. It even includes a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal so you can get some work done and be more productive. View Deal

Geo GeoBook 240 laptop $400 $199.99 at Best Buy

The GeoBook lineup has fantastic budget machines that won't blow you away with their specs but definitely have the tools you need to produce. This one in particular includes an Intel Pentium Silver quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, a 128GB solid state drive, and a 14.1-inch screen with 1080p resolution. It includes Wi-Fi, USB-C ports, and more. View Deal

Asus VivoBook Go 15 laptop $250 $210 at Amazon

You get an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and comes with a year of Microsoft 365. View Deal

Inspiron 15 laptop $330 $249.99 at Dell

A great-looking and simple laptop with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, integrated graphics, a 128GB solid state drive with NVMe tech for fast load times, 4GB RAM, and more. You get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple USB ports, and a 15.6-inch screen with 1366 x768 pixel resolution. View Deal

Best Windows laptop deals under $500

Acer Aspire 5 Slim laptop $340 $269.99 at Amazon

A great budget machine with an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB NVMe solid state drive. It even has Wi-Fi 6 and Windows 11 in S mode. View Deal

Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $379 $279 at Walmart

You get a lot of power with these Gateway laptops at a very affordable price. This model includes an Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. Add on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a 1MP webcam, stereo speakers with THX Audio tuning, and more. View Deal

Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $450 $199 at Walmart

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor, 128GB SSD for storage, and 4GB RAM. It has a built-in webcam,. HDMI, and Windows 10 S for the operating system. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 laptop $380 $308.90 at Amazon

The lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The specs include a 15.6-inch 1080p display, an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD with NVMe tech. It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and Amazon Alexa built right in. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop $450 $349.99 at Dell

This laptop contains an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and 8GB RAM. You get a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, fast Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports for connecting peripherals. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop $500 $399.99 at Best Buy

This laptop includes a 15.6-inch screen with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution and full touchscreen support. The specs also include an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. That's plenty of speed, space, and multitasking for you. View Deal

Acer Swift 3 laptop $690 $493 at Walmart

You can get a beautiful 2K resolution 13.5-inch display with this laptop. Plus it's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAvM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Windows 11 laptop $440 $419 at Walmart



The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The internals include an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11. This is a simple machine for everyday productivity and will suit you well if that's what you're looking for. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 Slim laptop $500 $444.41 at Amazon

Maybe not the craziest discount ever, but this deal is rare and the laptop is brand new. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and a 15.6-inch display on an IPS panel with 1080p resolution. View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop $900 $579.99 at eBay

This deal comes from antonline, an authorized MSI seller. The laptop somehow manages to be both super affordable and a decent gaming setup thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop $550 $460.31 at Newegg

You get full touchscreen support on this convertible 2-in-1 laptop with a 1080p 14-inch display. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 12-hour battery life. View Deal

MSI GF63 gaming laptop $630 $499.99 at eBay

This deal is offered through Best Buy's eBay storefront. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, and even a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for some light gaming. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop $800 $469.99 at eBay

From the antonline eBay store, this Lenovo laptop includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch screen with 1080p pixel resolution. View Deal

HP Pavilion laptop $815 $499.99 at HP

This machine includes an Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4.2GHz speeds, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD with NVMe. View Deal

Best Windows laptop deals under $750

Dell Inspiron 14 notebook $730 $559.98 at Amazon

Not a bad way to save on a solid Dell computer. This one includes a 14-inch screen with 1200p pixel resolution. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i laptop $960 $575.27 at eBay

This deal comes through the official Lenovo eBay storefront, and the laptop is in brand new condition. The machine includes an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It has a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution as well. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover $1,030 $599.99 at eBay

Sold through Microsoft's eBay storefront. The key here is the combo that includes the black Surface Type Cover, essentially transforming this into a full-blown laptop with tablet capabilities. That usually costs extra to add on, but in this case you're actually saving money getting both together. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop $740 $629 at Amazon

Thanks to the discrete graphics card, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, you can be productive and not productive on this laptop! It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display has 1080p resolution and a nice 120Hz refresh rate, too. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop $800 $635.99 at Amazon

Probably the least expensive way to treat yourself to a beautiful OLED display you're going to find. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This would be a great machine if you want to watch media on the go. View Deal

Inspiron 15 laptop $800 $649.99 at Dell

Get yourself a nice, simple laptop down to a super low price. The specifications include an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe, and integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The 15.6-inch screen includes 1080p pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity plus USB-C ports. View Deal

HP Pavilion Aero laptop $890 $649.99 at HP

Turns out the HP Store is a good place to find good deals on HP laptops. Who knew? This one includes Windows 11 Home. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. View Deal

MSI Laptop Modern 15 $800 $699 at Newegg



Save big and get a computer with an Intel Core i5 CPU with up to 4.20GHz speeds, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech. Includes integrated Intel graphics. The 15.6-inch display includes 1080p resolution and an IPS panel. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ $930 $699.99 at Best Buy

We gave the Surface Pro 7+ 4 stars out of 5 in our review. You get a 12.3-inch display with full touchscreen support, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD with this model. It also comes with a black Type Cover so you can really go from laptop to tablet and back again. View Deal

Newest Asus VivoBook 15 laptop $770 $613.99 at Amazon

Not only is this a new laptop, but it's also a new discount. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch display with full touchscreen support, Windows 11 Home, and plenty of other features. View Deal

Gigabyte U4 laptop $949 $627 at Newegg

This is a pretty great deal from Newegg considering the laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's pretty loaded and should be quite fast for you. View Deal

MSI GV15 144Hz laptop $750 $674.99 at Amazon

Get a lot out of this laptop with its 15.6-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C, and more. View Deal

MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop $1,050 $734.99 at GameStop

This laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe tech, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card for some gaming. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro $1,100 $699.99 at Microsoft

This is actually Microsoft's official eBay storefront. The laptop includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also has a 15.6-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution. The laptop is on the Intel Evo platform, so you do get a long-lasting battery and plenty of other great features. View Deal

Best Windows laptop deals $750+

Acer Swift X Creator laptop $1,040 $792.82 at Amazon

Get a bunch more done with this laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Wi-Fi 6, and even works with Amazon Alexa to control your smart home. View Deal

Acer Swift 3 laptop $950 $836.97 at Amazon

An easy to use laptop designed to be compact, so this would be a great one to take with you to class or just while moving around. It has a 14-inch 1080p screen on an IPS panel, so it looks nice as well. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga $1,040 $812 at Lenovo

This new Lenovo laptop includes the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and integrated graphics. It has a 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel and full touchscreen support. View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 laptop $920 $818.92 at Amazon

You can actually get this laptop for even cheaper from third parties at Amazon, too. It's equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 1080p 15.6-inch display, Windows 11 Pro, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop $1,000 $869.99 at Amazon

Not only is this down to a low price, and a great laptop for productivity, it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card so it can be used for gaming in your spare time. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and even has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

New Inspiron 16 laptop $1,050 $849.99 at Dell

One of Dell's latest and greatest with an 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 1TB SSD with NVMe, and 16GB RAM. It has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 16-inch display with 1200p resolution, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and more. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop $1,000 $849.99 at Best Buy

Never mind being productive. Let's do some gaming, too. This machine includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. Plus, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card means you can do some gaming between classes. View Deal

HP Victus gaming laptop $1,050 $979.99 at Best Buy

The Victus lineup has just gotten better over time, and it's nice to find some with a good discount. This price is a great low one. The laptop includes a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 laptop $1,589 $1,032.85 at Lenovo

This deal comes through Lenovo's official eBay storefront. You get a machine with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel, too. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 $1,200 $899.99 at Microsoft

The deal comes from Microsoft's eBay outlet store. You get a laptop loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has integrated AMD Radeon graphics, USB 3.0 ports, and a touchscreen display with ‎2256 x 1504 pixel resolution. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop $1,300 $1,149 at Newegg

A powerful laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro processor, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro. It has a 14-inch screen on an IPS panel with full touchscreen support, too. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 laptop $1,550 $1,199.99 at HP

This is a great deal on one of our favorite laptops, even if it is a bit more expensive than the other options on this list. It includes a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.5-inch display with touchscreen support. View Deal

G15 gaming laptop $1,450 $1,299.99 at Dell

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB M.2 solid state drive with NVMe technology. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and USB-C among other ports. View Deal