Sam Pendleton Set For First Trip Back As A Notre Dame Commit

Sam Pendleton is returning to Notre Dame this weekend, but this time it's as a Fighting Irish commit

For the first time since making his commitment to the Irish on April 25, Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan offensive lineman Sam Pendleton is set to make his return to South Bend this weekend. He will be greeted by a host of talented recruits, both committed and uncommitted alike.

While it marks a monumental weekend for the Notre Dame staff, with the potential to close on several notable players, Pendleton is looking forward to simply getting back to his new home with his brothers and the staff. Since the commitment, his love for the program has only increased.

“Everything has been going really well,” Pendleton said. “I have had a lot more time to train and be with my high school teammates. I have also been bonding with the other commits pretty well. I talk to Sullivan ( Absher ) quite a bit and I’m looking forward to hanging out with the others this weekend.”

One constant during offensive line recruiting has been Harry Hiestand , his resume, and continued impact to sell the Notre Dame vision. Hiestand is one massive reason why Pendleton opted for the Irish. He looks forward to connecting with him again this weekend, along with the rest of the team.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Coach Hiestand and getting to talk ball,” Pendleton said. “I’m also excited to hang out with the players.”

The whole staff has made it an emphasis to continue to “recruit” the committed players. They have kept constant conversation with Pendleton and have continued to reemphasized the long term vision for him as a part of the Irish program.

“(Conversations) have been great,” Pendleton exclaimed. “They are just talking to me about my potential role on the team and about other recruits that we are interested in. It’s all really exciting.”

For committed players, these recruiting weekends can be looked at as opportunities to help sell the program for other prospective recruits on the campus. While that may be true, Pendleton has a slightly different outlook for the sell.

“We have a great class, especially with regards to the offensive line in my opinion,” Pendleton explained. “And if they are at Notre Dame on a visit the place and the people recruit for themselves. So if you go to campus and don’t feel it, then it’s probably not for you.”

The 6-4, 305-pound Pendleton was a big land for the Notre Dame staff, a part of a 2023 recruiting class that still ranks as the No. 1 class in the cycle according to both 247Sports and Rivals. For Pendleton, he has full trust in the staff to continue that momentum. This weekend is about enjoying his time with his future teammates and coaches.

Pendleton ranks as the nation's No. 225 overall recruit in the country according to Rivals.

