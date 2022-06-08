ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy City Council Member Admits To Casting Ballots In Others' Names

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2A0H_0g4hvIQs00
Kimberly McPherson Photo Credit: Troy City Council/Wikimedia Commons, Clipdude

A city council member in New York's Capital District has pleaded guilty to identity theft after sending in absentee ballots using other people’s names.

Kimberly McPherson, age 61, of Troy, copped to the charges Wednesday, June 8, in federal court in Albany.

Along with her plea, she agreed to resign from the Troy City Council, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the North District.

Prosecutors said McPherson illegally cast an absentee ballot using the name of another person in the 2021 primary election.

She did the same thing again, twice, in the general election, prosecutors said.

McPherson prevailed in both races and was re-elected to the Troy City Council.

She now faces up to five years in prison and could be fined up to $250,000.

Following her guilty plea, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden issued the following statement:

"I am extremely disappointed by today’s news of absentee ballot fraud uncovered by federal investigators involving a member of the City Council. Make no mistake about it: the filing of fraudulent absentee ballots was a purposeful effort to subvert the will of the voters in Troy.

These actions – intended to change the outcome of local elections – damage the institution of the City Council and further erode confidence in the election process and frankly, government in general. They also call into question the legitimacy of several close Troy City Council elections of recent years."

Madden said this was not an isolated event and said several other employees of Rensselaer County are under federal investigation.

He said the vacancy left by McPherson will be filled by Steven Figueroa, who ran against her for the seat and lost.

"One cannot discount the very real possibility that he would have been elected without the involvement of potentially fraudulent ballots," Madden said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Troy Mayor calls for special meeting after councilwoman resigns

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kim Ashe-McPherson resigned from Troy City Council Thursday morning after she was convicted of election fraud. She pleaded guilty to identity theft for illegally possessing and using another person’s means of identification in both the 2021 primary and general elections. “I hope people don’t think that this reflects on everybody in […]
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
wamc.org

Albany announces new speed hump pilot program in traffic-calming effort

A pilot program has begun to calm traffic on busy streets in the city of Albany. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she's gotten an earful from residents that walkability and safety in their neighborhoods requires slowing down cars. Standing on Second Street near Bleecker Stadium Friday, Sheehan announced the start of a modest pilot program to install speed humps along selected streets.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two New York State Men Facing Felonies For Illegal Marijuana Sales

New York State Police arrested two men for illegal marijuana sales to an underage girl. State Police began an investigation after a 15-year-old girl got sick from a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen bought at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop, located at 2381 Rte 9W, Ravena, NY 12143. The incident happened in February 2022. NYSP determined that a 33-year-old man, Dawood Almawri, who was working as a clerk at the store, sold the joint to the girls.
RAVENA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Republican Legislators Push D.A. Recall Bill

ALBANY – With crime rates rising statewide, Republican legislators are taking action to equalize measures taken by the majority Democratic Senate. Assembly and Senate Republicans have introduced an amendment to establish a recall process for district attorneys. The recall would be voted for by the voters within the county...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital District#Absentee Ballot#Ballots#Politics Local#The Troy City Council#The City Council
Hot 99.1

Dangerous Violent Criminal on the Run in the Capital Region

More courtroom drama in Albany today and this time, much more dangerous than releasing hundreds of cockroaches. The Albany County DA's office says 36 year old Michael Green, aka Michael Edwards was convicted Friday second degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both are considered violent felonies. Green was in the courthouse Friday, but took off before the verdict could be read.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Republican Chair Mike Brandi, Does a Deep Dive into Ron Kim’s Email Controversy and Open Government

I wrote to both the chair of the Saratoga Springs Democratic Party Committee, Pat Tuz, along with Mayor Kim, and the chair of the city Republican Party, Mike Brandi, and invited them all to address the issue of the alleged misuse of emails collected by the Saratoga Springs Recreation Department. The controversy was initiated by Mayor Kim, who sought and received extensive coverage from area media.
iBerkshires.com

Council Subcommittee Votes 'No' on Nip Ban in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Nips are safe in the city for now. Local liquor store owners persuaded the Ordinances and Rules subcommittee to reject a citywide nip bottle ban on Monday. The panel unanimously voted against a petition from attorney Rinaldo Del Gallo III requesting to ban the sale of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Admits To Illegal Dumping

The owner of a New York business has admitted to unlawfully disposing of construction and demolition debris.David Gutierrez, of Ulster County, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of the unlawful disposal of solid waste in excess of 70 cubic yards on Monday, May 23, according to the New York St…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Reported Theft at Columbia County Cemetery Leaves Family Looking for Answers

Theresa Hoffman lost her son Brian in 2010 when he was just 17. Described as funny, smart, and "the light of his mom's life", Brian was just months away from his senior year of high school in Columbia County, NY when a tragic accident occurred. Theresa installed a bench at Brian's gravesite at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Stuyvesant Falls, NY so that loved ones could spend more time with him when visiting. This week she discovered it was missing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Construction workers rescue kitten from Hudson River

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While crews from D.A. Collins were working on the support beams of the Dunn Memorial Bridge, which connects Albany and Rensselaer, they heard a splash in the water below. One of the workers went to check out the noise when he encountered an unusual sight: a kitten in the Hudson River. […]
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Saratoga Springs officers honored for life-saving role after 2021 Caroline Street attack

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen presented Sergeant Angela McGovern of the Saratoga Springs Police Department the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office 2021 Public Service Award for her outstanding efforts regarding the Chalmers Davis case from August, 2021. DA Heggen also presented a Public...
104.5 The Team

Cockroaches Dumped in Albany Courtroom, Building Evacuated!

Wait, what? Yes, an Albany courthouse had to be cleared out on Tuesday morning because it became infested with some nasty insects. And apparently, it wasn't by accident. The Times Union reports that as court was in session on Tuesday, someone in the courtroom intentionally released 'scores' of the pests, causing the need for the Albany City Court building on Morton Avenue to be cleared out.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy