ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Here Are the 50 Best Bars in North America for 2022, Ranked

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6DXH_0g4hv3HE00

Click here to read the full article.

After being named the 34 th best bar in the world last year, New York ’s Attaboy took home the top honor on the 2022 list of the 50 best bars in North America.

On Tuesday evening, the inaugural ranking of North America’s 50 Best Bars was announced at a ceremony in New York. The list was compiled by William Reed, which also publishes The World’s 50 Best Bars and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, among other industry rankings. In all, the new list features 29 bars in the US, 11 in Mexico, eight in Canada and two in the Caribbean.

“We tip our hats to Attaboy, now celebrating 10 illustrious years. Under Haley Traub’s exuberant leadership, we see this legacy shining brightly into the future,” Mark Sansom, the content director for North America’s 50 Best Bars, said in a statement. “We commend all the bars on North America’s 50 Best Bars’ inaugural list.”

Attaboy was founded in 2012 by the cocktail legends Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy. The two previously worked at Milk & Honey , which is credited with igniting the global speakeasy trend in the early aughts. Now Traub runs the beverage program at Attaboy, which the drinks website Punch has called “the everyman’s cocktail bar” and an “understated beauty.”

No cocktail menu is present at the bar, which encourages guests to have in-depth conversations with the bartenders. However, Attaboy has still created some modern classics, such as Ross’s Penicillin and McIlroy’s Greenpoint. Since opening, it’s landed on The World’s 50 Best Bars list every year, a status only reaffirmed by its No. 1 spot on the North American list.

After Attaboy, the No. 2 and 3 honors on North America’s 50 Best Bars went to a couple of Mexico City spots: Handshake Speakeasy and Licorería Limantour, respectively. Katana Kitten in New York and Kumiko in Chicago round out the top five. Meanwhile, the highest-ranked bar in Canada is Toronto’s Civil Liberties (No. 10) and the Caribbean’s first entry was San Juan’s La Factoría (No. 12).

Check out the full list below.

  1. Attaboy, New York
  2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  3. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  4. Katana Kitten, New York
  5. Kumiko, Chicago
  6. Café La Trova, Miami
  7. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
  8. Dante, New York
  9. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
  10. Civil Liberties, Toronto
  11. Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen
  12. La Factoría, San Juan
  13. Kaito del Valle, Mexico City
  14. Sweet Liberty, Miami
  15. Café de Nadie, Mexico City
  16. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
  17. Double Chicken Please, New York
  18. Service Bar, Washington, D.C.
  19. Raised by Wolves, San Diego
  20. Sabina Sabe, Oaxaca
  21. El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
  22. Selva, Oaxaca
  23. Amor y Amargo, New York
  24. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  25. The Keefer Bar, Vancouver
  26. Dear Irving, New York
  27. Overstory, New York
  28. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
  29. El Pequeño Bar, Montreal
  30. Employees Only, New York
  31. The Dead Rabbit, New York
  32. Broken Shaker, Miami
  33. Friends and Family, Oakland
  34. Death & Co (Los Angeles), Los Angeles
  35. Mace, New York
  36. Death & Co (Denver), Denver
  37. Arca, Tulum
  38. Mother, Toronto
  39. ABV, San Francisco
  40. El Floridita, Havana
  41. Bar Raval, Toronto
  42. Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu
  43. Clover Club, New York
  44. Bitter & Twisted, Phoenix
  45. Cloakroom Bar, Montreal
  46. Julep, Houston
  47. Bar Mordecai, Toronto
  48. Teardrop Lounge, Portland
  49. Bar Kismet, Halifax
  50. Genever, Los Angeles
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The 7 Best Places to Get Lobster Rolls Shipped Directly to You This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As we nestle ourselves into summer, it’s time to savor one of the season’s most quintessential foods: lobster rolls.  You don’t need a trip to New England to enjoy the freshest ocean delicacies from Maine. During the pandemic, some of the country’s top restaurants built the infrastructure to deliver meal kits nationwide, and several Northeast seafood restaurants followed the trend, offering their delicious lobster rolls to everyone in the Lower 48. These premium bundles include succulent, fresh-from-the-boat lobstah meat and condiments—or already-dressed lobster salad—and split-top buns or rolls to make outstanding sandwiches at home. Here...
MAINE STATE
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

Best Seafood Restaurant in Every State

Summer brings beach vacations, lakeside camping, and family BBQs; it also ushers in the right weather for feasting on seafood. Ice cold oyster shooters, lobster rolls, and clam bakes can make you feel like you’re on vacation no matter where you are. Luckily, you don’t need to go to the ocean to enjoy fresh seafood, […]
RESTAURANTS
Travel + Leisure

This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
FLORIDA STATE
Greyson F

Troubled Mexican Restaurant Forced To Close

Local Mexican restaurant and bar has been forced to shut down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Restaurants already have enough trouble on their own staying open. Often it feels as if the world is against any establishment lasting, due to the already thin margins most restaurants pull in on a daily basis. These locations don’t need problems of their own doing to drag them down even further, and yet that is exactly what happened to one Phoenix restaurant and bar, resulting in its closure.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Bar#North America#Greenpoint#San Juan#New Orleans#Food Drink#World#Milk Honey#Punch
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River Rages Towards the Pacific Northwest

A late-season atmospheric river is headed toward the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada. AccuWeather meteorologists warn it may produce catastrophic flooding if it reaches land in the coming days. Extreme Weather. Storms continue to come in from the Pacific Ocean, trapping most of western Washington and southern British Columbia...
ENVIRONMENT
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Denny’s Closings in 2022

The announcement of a REEF Technology expansion deal with Denny’s, despite the former company’s recent closure of nearly 100 ghost kitchen units, has renewed online scrutiny of the venerable restaurant chain.
Daily Mail

US tourist has his £685,000 Black Caviar Bang Hublot watch featuring hundreds of precision-cut black diamonds snatched from his wrist outside five-star Barcelona hotel

Police are hunting four men after a wealthy US tourist was mugged for his £685,000 watch outside his five-star hotel in Barcelona. The American told police the timepiece was snatched off his wrist just after 2pm on Tuesday near the five-star Mercer Hotel where he is believed to have been staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

Robb Report

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy