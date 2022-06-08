Summer interns gain work experience at Blue Ridge Energy Caldwell, Ashe and Alleghany offices

LENOIR — Blue Ridge Energy is pleased to welcome aboard five young individuals to fulfill internship positions this summer across their system.

Chase Bostian will be an operations intern at the Caldwell district, reporting to Jeff Benfield, Operations Manager for Caldwell. He recently graduated from Alexander Central High School and completed welding and fabrication certificate programs. This summer he is looking forward to the challenge of hands-on work. Following this summer, he plans to attend the line worker program at CCC&TI.

Ethan Brown will be an operations intern at the Alleghany district, reporting to John Evans, Operations Manager for Alleghany. Ethan is interested in doing line work in the future and is hoping to gain experience and learn more about the field. Currently he is a volunteer fire fighter with the Piney Creek fire station and a student at Excel Christian School.

John Reavis is returning to the internship program this summer. He will be an operations intern at the Ashe district, reporting to Greg Lipford, Operations Manager for Ashe. James is excited to return and have more opportunities to learn about line work. He is a graduate from Ashe County High School. After this summer he plans to attend the line worker program at CCC&TI.

Caroline McCrorey is interning for both the public and community relations departments, reporting to Renee Whitener, Director of Public Relations, and Tasha Rountree, Director of Community Relations. She is a rising senior studying communications and sustainable development at Appalachian State University. Caroline is excited to work on different projects and a variety of tasks this summer. She is from the Charlotte area, but she is staying in the High Country this summer. Outside of the office she enjoys hiking and reading.

Rosie Caballero is interning in the accounting and finance department, reporting to Amy Crowder, Director of Financial Strategies. She is an accounting major at Appalachian State University and will graduate in December. She is eager to get work experience this summer, in her field of interest. Rosie lives in Lenoir with her two children, Andres and Matthew. She loves animals and the outdoors.

Blue Ridge Energy is excited to provide an opportunity for these interns to gain first-hand work experience. They are also excited about being able to partner with students local to the area. The interns will be working with Blue Ridge Energy until August.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative utility serving 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties.