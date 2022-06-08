Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group COO Carolyn Blackwood Departing

Click here to read the full article.

Following the departure of Toby Emmerich as Warner Bros . Motion Picture Group Boss, his fellow associate, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group COO Carolyn Blackwood is leaving. This is all ahead of Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy coming in to run the motion picture group under Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

“New Line and Warner Bros have been my home for the past 23 years and i will always my treasure my time there. I have great respect for David, Mike and Pam and wish the studio and all my beloved and talented colleagues all the luck in the world,” said Blackwood in a statement to Deadline.

Toby Emmerich On Stepping Down As Warner Bros Chairman After “Soul-Searching” Convo With David Zaslav

Warners is losing a prized executive with a two decades industry knowledge. She cut her teeth in business affairs and legal at MDP Worldwide before her arrival at New Line.

Blackwood, a former New Line exec who co-ran the label with Richard Brener after Emmerich segued to Warner Bros. studio side, is known for her business affairs finesse and it was buzzed that she, along with former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, formulated the 2021 theatrical day-and-date HBO Max concept that would spike the streaming service’s subscribers with tentpole movies, while providing exhibitors with content in a domestic box office marketplace which was mending during the pandemic. Acquisitions, music and physical production affairs also fell under her job purview.

On the day of Emmerich’s departure last week, Zaslav made it known that he was separating the movie side of the studio into three buckets of Warner Bros/New Line, DC and Warner Animation. De Luca and Abdy will oversee DC in the interim upon their arrival. A search is underway for a new head of DC.