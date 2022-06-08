ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tigers edge Pirates to sweep quick 2-game series

By WILL GRAVES Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdh96_0g4huYLT00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and the Detroit Tigers completed a two-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3-1 victory.

Harold Castro led off the eighth with a single off Wil Crowe and Jonathan Schoop followed with a bloop to shallow center.

Cabrera stepped in and delivered a sharp single up the middle, scoring Castro from second as Reynolds’ throw home sailed well up the first-base line.

Daz Cameron doubled and tripled while driving in two runs for Detroit.

Pittsburgh rookie outfield Jack Suwinski hit his seventh home run for the Pirates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Reynolds Township, MI
WOOD TV8

Dutch Village barns catch fire

HOLLAND TWP., Michigan (WOOD-TV) — The barns at Nelis’ Dutch Village caught fire early Thursday morning. Ottawa County Dispatch tells News 8 the initial fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. but when it was reported the barns were fully engulfed in flames. The fire was contained to the barns and crews were working to get […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Miguel Cabrera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#The Detroit Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

OC Matt Canada: Steelers want starting QB who 'does special intangible things'

Following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger this past winter, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves hosting a legitimate quarterback competition. Former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky is likely the favorite to win the job at this stage of the process ahead of career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett, and Trubisky declared on Wednesday he's "preparing to be" Pittsburgh's QB1, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOOD TV8

NAACP calls for peace, conviction in Lyoya case

Protesters marched through the streets of downtown and continued their call for justice Thursday following the announcement that the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids will be charged with second-degree murder.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy