Globally renowned Georgia swim coach Jack Bauerle says ‘It’s time,’ announces retirement

ATHENS — Georgia coaching legend Jack Bauerle said on Wednesday “It’s time” for him to resign his post as the Bulldogs’ swimming and diving head coach.

UGA athletic director Josh Brooks, now on the verge of what will be a sixth coaching change in less than two years since he took over, called it a “bittersweet” moment.

“Jack has been the foundation of the unparalleled success of our men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for half a century,” Brooks said in a release.

“While we will miss him on the pool deck, we know that Jack will always be a part of our athletics family, and I look forward to working with him in different capacities as an involved alumnus. We wish him the very best in this next phase of his life.”

