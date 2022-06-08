ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Globally renowned Georgia swim coach Jack Bauerle says ‘It’s time,’ announces retirement

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQ3gy_0g4huHaM00
Jack Bauerle Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Mens Swimming & Diving Championships at McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia coaching legend Jack Bauerle said on Wednesday “It’s time” for him to resign his post as the Bulldogs’ swimming and diving head coach.

UGA athletic director Josh Brooks, now on the verge of what will be a sixth coaching change in less than two years since he took over, called it a “bittersweet” moment.

“Jack has been the foundation of the unparalleled success of our men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for half a century,” Brooks said in a release.

“While we will miss him on the pool deck, we know that Jack will always be a part of our athletics family, and I look forward to working with him in different capacities as an involved alumnus. We wish him the very best in this next phase of his life.”

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

UGA’s Garland has big day at NCAA Championships

Bulldog junior Kyle Garland scored the second-highest point total of his career to earn bronze medal honors in the decathlon highlighting the second day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday. Garland, a native of Philadelphia, Pa., finished with dec personal records in the 100-meter dash, 400m...
EUGENE, OR
Newnan Times-Herald

1980: How ‘bout them Dogs?

The Georgia Bulldogs of 1979 were predicted to be a top 10 team as they had gone 9-2-1 in the 1978 campaign. But starting the season with a loss to Wake Forest in Sanford Stadium ended that prognostication. The season had some strange turns and due to the SEC being somewhat weak, all the Dogs had to do was beat Auburn and they would be in the Sugar Bowl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
WRBL News 3

GHSA will implement 35 second shot clock next basketball season

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The shot clock era has arrived for GHSA schools. This upcoming basketball season GHSA varsity level boys and girls regular season basketball games and state tournament games will use a 35 second shot clock. This completes a three year plan to slowly phase in the shot-clock for regular season play. For […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Retirement#Athletics#Diving#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

Marietta High School principal removed from position with no explanation

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, the school board for Marietta City Schools voted to remove Keith Ball as principal of Marietta High School. Ball was named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in 2021 by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Board members Jason Waters, Jeff DeJarnett, Jailene...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta brewery shutting the doors at current home 'in order to move to a new location'

ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location." Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.
ATLANTA, GA
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia church sees 40 baptisms in 40 days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Pastor Rhys Stenner recalls the day a small tree in his yard got crushed. A crew of tree cutters had been called in to remove a fallen oak that was leaning precariously against an ash, creating a hazard that had to be dealt with. “I told...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
11Alive

Athens will host its first Pride parade

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens is making history and hosting its first Pride parade, according to organizers. Georgia's famous college town will host its first-ever Pride parade event, welcoming a milestone for the state's northeast LGBTQ+ communities. The parade will take center stage in downtown Athens on Sunday, June 12....
ATHENS, GA
outreachmagazine.com

Andy Stanley: Not in It to Win It

“Let’s love, live, and lead in such a way that we, the ekklesia of Jesus, regain the moral high ground and can serve as the conscience of our nation.”. WHO: Andy Stanley, author, speaker and founder of North Point Ministries in Atlanta. HE SAYS: “Let’s love, live, and lead...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

A milkshake favorite is coming back to Chick-fil-A for the summer

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says the return of a favorite summer treat is just around the corner. The company will be bringing back the peach milkshake starting on June 13, it said in a release on Thursday. The Atlanta-based chain describes the peach milkshake as "known for its classic summertime...
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero. But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.
ATLANTA, TX
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
74K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy