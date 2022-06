Click here to read the full article. Beyonce got creative with a sundress in her newest post on Instagram yesterday in NYC. The superstar had her fans buzzing about interesting twist on a Paco Rabanne dress, some observers commenting that the dress looked like it was put on backward. Based on the original styling and photos of the fall 2021 dress, it would seem that Queen Bey got creative, making the back of the dress the front. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The maxi length number was dotted in red, white and blue floral prints with...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO