Louisiana ranked top 10 for most dangerous roads, worst road conditions

By Abigail Jones, Danielle Johnson
 3 days ago

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) — According to a new study by 1-800 Injured , Louisiana is ranked number seven in the nation for most dangerous roads, and number two for worst road quality. News 10’s Danielle Johnson broke down data and explained how one area in Acadiana has already begun updating dangerous roads.

Experts said this didn’t happen overnight. There are several factors that led up to this ranking. Law enforcement, emergency personnel officials, and community advocacy groups constantly stress the importance of road safety.

Some of the main causes of traffic accidents and fatalities are impairment, distracted driving, and improper seatbelt use, according to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and Louisiana State Police. Recent data revealed the standard of road quality and maintenance can also be a determining factor that can make a collision more likely.

Improper seatbelt use, impairment major factors in crash fatalities, data shows

The website’s data also revealed that Louisiana is ranked as the second-worst for worst road quality, with a score of 1.16 on the road quality index.

1-800 Injured ranks states based on various fatality rate statistics. Here’s how Louisiana’s numbers break down:

  • 17.78 fatalities per 100,000 people
  • 1.71 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled
  • 24.23 fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers

While numbers are alarming, there is work being done in Acadiana to improve road conditions. A quarter of a million dollars recently went to resurfacing roads in Jeanerette.

Jeanerette spending $250K to resurface “worst roads”

Jeanerette Mayor Caro Bourgeois explained that there were several complaints from citizens about poor road conditions. The mayor said city leaders identified the worst ones within each ward, and created a list of 25 roads to resurface. Four streets were done in Phase One of the project.

“It’s been long overdue and much needed but Jeanerette is in a better position today,” Bourgeois said. “We are trying to administrate things to the best of our abilities.”

Comments / 16

Tj Aucoin
3d ago

I often said that you could be kidnapped in a trunk of a car with a cell phone and although you could not tell the police which direction, you could tell them when you crossed the Louisiana state line. Given the money the state has taken in over the years, it’s roads should be second to none, but too many thieves in Baton Rouge has made sure we are the top tier in bad roads and many many other areas that count.

5
3d ago

True I haven’t seen any real good changes on Louisiana roads either to curvy or building or trees blocking view and some of the poles are not in the right place etc list goes on

4
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Traffic Accident
KLFY News 10

