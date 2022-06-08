DML holds program to teach fraud protection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library is hosting a program so you can learn how to protect yourself from fraud.

The library said the Protecting Yourself Against Fraud program will be hosted at several branches starting Saturday, June 11. Pat Holmes, a family and consumer sciences extension educator, will teach people how to identify consumer fraud and protect themselves and others.

The hourlong event will be held at the following branches on several dates:

Kettering-Moraine on Saturday ,June 11 at 11 a.m.

Southeast on Tuesday, June 21, at 1:30 p.m.

Vandalia on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m.

Burkhardt on Monday, July 18, at 1:30 p.m.

Northmont on Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m.

Participants will also receive a free copy of the resource guide, “Money Smart for Older Adults.”

You must register for the event in advance. For more information on the library’s programs or to register, visit www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/programs . You can also call 937-463-2665.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.