Crazy Rat Rod School Bus Takes First Place At Hot Wheels Legends Event

The demise of the V8 is not exaggerated, and it starts with cars. The enemy of the naturally-aspirated V8 is the combination of gas prices, equally powerful but more fuel-efficient twin-turbo six-cylinder powerplants, and electric power. The end is coming, but the good news is that if you're buying a car now, a pure V8 without turbos or a supercharger is better than it has ever been. Horsepower is plentiful, and reliability is generally excellent. If you can afford the gas, and your environmental conscience is clear, there's never been a better time to enjoy eight cylinders powering the rear wheels. The bad news is that there isn't much choice. You can find plenty of trucks or SUVs with naturally aspirated V8s, but these are all the coupes and sedans you can buy in 2022.

