Temporary closure of I-29 near Loveland begins June 17th

(Atlantic) A bridge replacement project on Pottawattamie County Road G-12 over Interstate 29 near Loveland requires closing I-29 to traffic to allow crews to remove the existing bridge beginning on Friday night, June 17 at 8 p.m., until Monday, June 20 at 6 a.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

Portable message signs will direct traffic onto a detour route using U.S. 30, U.S. 75, I-29, and I-680.