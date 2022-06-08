ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Temporary closure of I-29 near Loveland begins June 17th

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Atlantic) A bridge replacement project on Pottawattamie County Road G-12 over Interstate 29 near Loveland requires closing I-29 to traffic to allow crews to remove the existing bridge beginning on Friday night, June 17 at 8 p.m., until Monday, June 20 at 6 a.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

Portable message signs will direct traffic onto a detour route using U.S. 30, U.S. 75, I-29, and I-680.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
The Denver Gazette

Rocket engines blasting in Berthoud

Rocket engine manufacturer Ursa Major test-fired two rocket engines Friday next to a rural ranch subdivision and surrounded by prairie land. Both tests went ground-shakingly well. But there’s no applause from witnesses. “We quit doing that after the thousandth test,” said CEO Joe Laurieniti. These tests happen almost...
BERTHOUD, CO
1310kfka.com

Man dead, cow euthanized in head-on crash in Weld County

A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers: ‘We Aren’t Different Than Anybody Else’

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) “For the longest time I...
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 4 Office
heartoftherockiesradio.com

New legislation exempts fire ponds from Colorado water law

Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-114 into law Wednesday, authorizing the designation of fire-suppression ponds that will be exempt from the Prior Appropriation System established by the Colorado Constitution. The law allows up to 30 acres of fire-suppression ponds per county and bars the Colorado Division of Water Resources...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Longmont Firearm Shops Expecting To Feel Ripple Effect From New Gun Control Laws In Nearby Cities

(CBS4) – After council members passed several coordinated gun control measures in some Boulder County cities, gun shops in neighboring areas like Longmont are bracing for a ripple effect. For six years Marine veteran Mike Morris has been growing his business — Warriors Revolution Tactical. “It’s been a lot of work and a lot of years put into this,” he said. He has seen a lot during that time, adapting as laws change. But new ordinances in neighboring cities including a ban on assault weapons. “The majority of what we sell probably falls under their definition of what an assault weapon is,” he said. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Colorado Daily

Boulder police: Some hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Foothills, Arapahoe

Boulder police said some people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue on Friday afternoon. Multiple units were dispatched to the area about 1:45 p.m., according Boulder Police Sgt. Melanie Patterson. She said there were some injuries from the collisions and the patients were taken...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

No Drought! Recent Rain Was Enough To Wipe Out Drought In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – It was confirmed Thursday morning the widespread heavy rain that fell just after Memorial Day was enough to officially eliminate drought in Denver and along most of the Front Range. The data used to compute the weekly drought monitor is collected each Tuesday. So the collection period had just ended when the rain started to fall on May 31 and that is why it’s taken until this week for significant improvement to show up on the drought map. A week ago the entire Denver metro area had moderate drought and there had been some stage of drought since April. (source:...
DENVER, CO
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy