Spooner, WI- The Spooner Farmers Market is gearing up for the opening day. The fun starts Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. until noon. The market runs each Saturday until October 1. This weekend’s lineup features more than 30 vendors selling local produce and homemade goods. New this year, the market will be flipped from its usual setup with the vendors now closest to the building. Organizers say this should mean more room for parking.

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO