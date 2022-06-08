ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

‘It is very dangerous’: Founder of bank backed by Goldman Sachs calls crypto a threat

By Colin Lodewick
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DZGQ_0g4hs7ul00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

As major investment firms and credit card companies embrace cryptocurrencies, others are voicing skepticism about the asset’s increasing prominence—especially after the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD last month.

On Tuesday, the founder of a Goldman Sachs–backed bank said that crypto poses a threat to global payment systems, CNBC reported. “It is very dangerous,” said Anne Boden, founder of the U.K.-based Starling, at the Money 20/20 fintech conference in Amsterdam.

Boden specifically called out the danger of linking crypto wallets to payment processing companies, which can make those companies and their consumers more vulnerable to scammers. “A lot of [crypto] wallets are being connected directly to payment schemes,” said Boden. “This is a threat to the safety of our payment schemes around the world.”

Boden founded Starling in 2014 as a challenger bank to long-established British institutions. With no physical branches and all transactions made through a digital app, the bank offers accounts ranging from personal to business to teen-focused.

Starling did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

“Customers are being scammed,” Boden said. “We’re spending far more of our time protecting customers from the scammers than we are trying to promote crypto.”

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission issued its own report on the dangers of crypto scams. “Cryptocurrency is quickly becoming the payment of choice for many scammers,” said the FTC in its report. Consumers lost over $1 billion between January and March of this year through crypto scams, according to the FTC. In terms of the total amount of money lost to fraud in that period, a quarter was in crypto.

Most defrauded consumers lose money through bogus investment opportunities, which typically take two forms: romance scams and business or government impersonation scams, according to the report. The former involve false love interests, while the latter take the form of fake warnings from official-seeming entities.

When asked if Starling would ever allow crypto to become part of its transaction ecosystem, Boden said that she couldn’t see it happening for years, CNBC reported, and that the companies in control of the currencies needed to get fraud under control first.

Last year, Starling received a $69 million investment from Goldman Sachs as part of a funding round of more than $300 million.

There are several efforts at both the state and federal level in the U.S. to impose regulations on the crypto market and help limit volatility and risk. Most recently, Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced the Responsible Financial Innovation Act on Tuesday.

The bill comes on the heels of TerraUSD’s public collapse in May, when it fell to as little as 9 cents instead of its theoretical $1 peg. While other stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin are tied to tangible assets, TerraUSD was tied to another cryptocurrency, Luna, in order to maintain price equilibrium. With its collapse, investors saw billions of dollars disappear overnight.

Lummis and Gillibrand’s bill “creates regulatory clarity for agencies charged with supervising digital asset markets, provides a strong, tailored regulatory framework for stablecoins, and integrates digital assets into our existing tax and banking laws,” said Lummis in a statement.

If passed, the bill would extend powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to regulate crypto as “ancillary assets.”

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq Composite dropped by over 300 points on Friday despite better-than-expected jobs data for May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starling Bank#Cryptocurrency#Federal Trade Commission#Web3 Investment#Fortune Features#Cnbc#Money#British
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
FTC
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
Fortune

Fortune

140K+
Followers
7K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy