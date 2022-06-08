ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

New Moderna Vaccine Booster Could Be the "Turning Point" for the Pandemic

By Taylor Andrews
 3 days ago
With COVID-19 cases surging again, many people are wondering what the future of the global pandemic will look like in the U.S. Amid the uncertainty, however, a recently authorized antiviral treatment and a new Moderna booster set for fall have experts suggesting there could be an end in sight....

Lily Valley
3d ago

Lol The NWO Eugenics criminals are upset the jabbers aren’t dying fast enough so they need another killer booster😷💀💉💉💀💉😷😷

Jim Schmitt
3d ago

Just another LIE. US PURE BLOOD are doing fine .and would never get a poison jab. That's why they just destroyed 85 million doses. People know now they got played by the CDC. AND DEMOCRATS.

PraiseHimInTheStorm
2d ago

Turning point? You haven’t caused enough deaths yet? Still too many “useless eaters” to suit you? People are waking up, finally!

