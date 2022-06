DOVER, Del. – Delaware Senator Kyle Gay filed legislation on Friday that would allow Delaware residents to cast their ballot by mail starting this year. Senate Bill 320 would direct the Delaware Department of Elections to provide an application for a mail ballot before a state primary, general, or special election. Voters who complete an online or paper application would receive a mail-in ballot, instructions to complete the ballot, and a postage-paid envelope before Election Day. Completed ballots could be returned by mail, deposited into a secure drop box, or delivered directly to the Department’s offices. Voters would also be able to track the status of their ballot through a free online portal.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO