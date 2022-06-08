Iowa vet in hospice care takes to the skies one more time

ANKENY, IOWA — An Iowa veteran had a wish granted on Tuesday in the skies over central Iowa as he took flight one more time. Bruce Fugate is a Gulf War Air Force veteran and EveryStep Hospice patient. On Tuesday they were able to arrange a private flight for Fugate, taking off from the Ankeny Regional Airport.

Fugate says he wanted to feel the freedom he remembered from his flying days one more time, though he joked he was hoping for some dangerous maneuvers. ” I want to do a parabolic dive so we can get some weightlessness going,” he said, “But I don’t think they’re going to let me.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.