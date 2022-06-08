Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects QB Lamar Jackson to attend minicamp

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson skipped OTAs. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

It's come to the point in the NFL offseason when some star players are weighing their options regarding attendance at voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf are both awaiting possible contract extensions, with Samuel eventually reporting for duty on Tuesday while Metcalf is still holding out.

For the quarterbacks, one big name with a unique situation is Baker Mayfield, who has been given an exemption for the team's upcoming minicamp. Another AFC North signal-caller who hasn't been spotted at his team's OTAs is former MVP Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that he isn't worried about Jackson's situation heading into next week though.

Jackson indicated in late May that he plans to be at Baltimore's minicamp, which runs from June 14 through June 16.

Despite sitting out the final four games of the 2021 regular season with an ankle injury, the Louisville product still registered a 64.4% completion percentage for 2,882 passing yards and added 767 more yards on the ground. Jackson's 16 passing touchdowns however, were his fewest since his rookie season, his 13 interceptions were a career-high and his two rushing touchdowns were a career-low.

The Ravens picked up Jackson's fifth-year option, worth $27.69 million fully guaranteed, earlier this year.