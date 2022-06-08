ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Report: Oregon more prepared for wildfire season now than a year ago

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is more prepared for wildfires now than it was a year ago, according to a recent report that analyzed each state’s wildfire preparedness.

The report from QuoteWizard , an insurance comparison platform, used Insurance Services Office fire ratings, or ISO fire ratings, to rank each state and to determine how prepared they are for wildfires.

Many insurance providers take ISO’s fire rating into account when determining annual home insurance premiums, QuoteWizard wrote in its report. The rating looks at things like fire departments, available water supply and emergency communications.

Compared to other states, Oregon ranked fourth when it came to wildfire preparedness. Only California, Arizona and Colorado ranked higher.

Washington state did not make the top 10 list.

An ISO fire rating isn’t related to an individual home, but rather the community the home is located in and local fire departments.

ISO uses the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule to assign its ratings. It sorts communities into classes 1 through 10 with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst.

In order to achieve an ISO fire rating of Class 1, a community will have to score 90 or higher on the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule. The Fire Suppression Rating Schedule awards a maximum of 105.5 points based on the following:

  • Local fire department (50 points)
  • Water supply system (40 points)
  • Emergency communications systems (10 points)
  • Risk reduction program (5.5 points)
In Oregon, 76% of communities scored a Class 5 ISO rating or better in 2022. That’s an improvement compared to 2021 when 73% of communities scored a Class 5 ISO rating or better.

In 2022 in Oregon, 0% of its communities scored a Class 1 ISO rating, but 26% scored a Class 3 or better.

Nationally, only 57% of communities are rated class five or better, according to QuoteWizard.

Read the full report on QuoteWizard.com .

Comments / 1

MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Gold Mines, Old Forts and other Northwest history mapped by Oregon man

An Oregon service station owner loved old maps so much, he launched a family business that’s still going strong more than 50 years later. Ralph Preston passed away in 2019 at age 92. Preston never became a household name, but a series of large-format atlases he published beginning around 1970 became well-known in the Pacific Northwest and around the American West, with vintage editions still sought after by collectors.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Over 10,000 without power Friday morning in Oregon

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Over 10,000 Pacific Power customers in Oregon were without service early Friday morning after heavy rain fell overnight. Pacific Power’s outage map showed that the vast majority were concentrated west of Salem in Dallas. The cause listed was a damaged line and the estimated...
DALLAS, OR
Channel 6000

Swollen waterways flooding in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
PORTLAND, OR
erienewsnow.com

Oregon firefighter has gear stolen after helping fight blazes in NM, AZ

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Many firefighters in Oregon are often times deployed to help fight fires across the country. Jason Starkey is one of them and has been doing this for 19 years. “I’ve been as far as Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, during their big historic fire about three years ago,...
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon is considering a gun safety ballot initiative

(AP) — A massacre at a school in Texas has spurred a ballot initiative in Oregon that would require permits to purchase firearms and ban large-capacity magazines. Oregon is the only state in America with a gun safety initiative under way for the November ballot, but one of its sponsors says it “can start to build hope across the nation for others to do the same.”
OREGON STATE
