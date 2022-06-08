Telephone line issues cause weather radio problems

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Due to telephone line issues, the weather radio broadcasts have been degraded, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah .

The Evansville Indiana and Goreville Illinois NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts have been affected. The National Weather Service of Paducah says technicians are aware of the issue and are working on resolving the issue.

At this time, the National Weather Service of Paducah says it does not know when the radio service will be restored. An alternative way to get weather information is through this website , or by checking radio and television stations in the area or through a weather app.

