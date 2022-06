Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration this week finally agreed to start cracking down on short-term rentals in New Orleans, promising to hire a dozen new inspectors and to beef up identification of illegal STRs across the city. If — and this is a big if — the administration makes good on its promise, it could help stop, and hopefully reverse, the plague of STRs which has crippled the city’s housing market and turbo-charged gentrification.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO