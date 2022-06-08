ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt Basin, Southern Hudspeth Highlands by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Sands National Monument, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Sands National Monument, Alamogordo and Holloman Air Force Base. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 185 and 210. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Otero County through 1000 PM MDT At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alamogordo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain Park, Boles Acres, Karr Canyon and Oliver Lee State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 209 and 212. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 57 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM

