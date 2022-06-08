EDM producers The Widdler and Pushloop bring 'Back To Basics' tour to Tampa this weekend

Mochinut The unique dessert franchise with a cult-like following has taken the country by storm, and Temple Terrace is the most recent city to succumb to the Mochinut trend. Tampa Bay’s first Mochinut celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, June 18. New customers will also be able to attend its soft opening period which runs from June 13-June 16 from noon-6 p.m. (or until sold out)—but the Mochinut team will exclusively sell its mochi doughnuts and Korean corn dogs, excluding any beverage items. Mochi doughnut flavors will rotate every three days, in addition to weekend specials. Popular flavors of its chewy and stretchy doughnuts include mango, matcha, black sesame and Nutella. After next Saturday's grand opening, Tampa's Mochinut will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. 1401 N 56th St.,Temple Terrace. @mochinut.tampa on Facebook.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO