ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

EDM producers The Widdler and Pushloop bring 'Back To Basics' tour to Tampa this weekend

By Josh Bradley
cltampa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, DJs The Widdler and Pushloop were supposed to bring their co-headlining “Back To Basics, Vol. 2” tour to somewhere in...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cltampa.com

Tampa rapper Scxtt Aye releases ‘Doves’ at listening room show next week

This Friday, June 11 Scxtt Aye will record a conversation with the [beatsnchill] podcast to detail his new album, Doves, but next Thursday, June 16, the Tampa rapper—whose painfully transparent lyrics play like pages of a journal over stripped back, dark beats—performs the record live and backed by a full band onstage for The Attic at Rock Brothers Brewing Co., which is easily the best listening room in Ybor City.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

19 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

L.A.X (Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo) Peace Cult w/Gentlemen’s Crow/Sorry Barb/Cinema Stereo (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Pet Rock ‘King Sad’ album release w/Discord Theory/Pandapaws/Kick Veronica (Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa) Tears For Fears w/Garbage (MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa) The Widdler w/Pushloop (The Ritz,...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
cltampa.com

In effortless Tampa set, Tears for Fears proves it's not ready to be a nostalgia act

Without forcibly trying, British band Tears For Fears significantly proved that it is not a nostalgia act during its Friday night performance at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Despite having grown to prominence in the 1980s thanks to a few of the decade’s most recognizable and revered hit songs, the band, and specifically its two founders and leaders, showed nary an interest in living in the past and resting on ancient laurels during a visually and aurally pleasing performance.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The best places to eat and drink outdoors in Tampa Bay right now

In Florida, it's almost always a good time to be outside. So it makes sense that Tampa Bay would be come to a plethora of top-notch, laid-back beach restaurants and upscale rooftop bars all thriving next to each other in harmony. 4815 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa, 813-231-9522. 615 Channelside Dr.,...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Nominations are now open for Creative Loafing's 2022 Best of the Bay awards

The nominating period for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's 2022 Best of the Bay Readers Choice Awards is now open. That means readers can visit vote.cltampa.com and nominate their favorite people, places, businesses and events in these nine different categories:. Arts. Beauty & Wellness. Drink. Entertainment. Food. Goods. People. Places. Services.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Jam scene supergroup plays free Dunedin concert this weekend

Former Mars Volta drummer Thomas Pridgen has plans to sit behind the kit on Sunday at Dunedin Brewery as part of a more-or-less jam scene supergroup. Alongside him this weekend is guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer (who recently paid tribute to the Allman Brothers) and bassist Brad Miller (Blaque Dynamite) who’ve come together closing out a short Florida run with this free brewery show at one of Pinellas' funkiest venues.
DUNEDIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Downtown Tampa#Warming Up#Widdler#The Ritz Ybor
cltampa.com

Texas Americana darling Shakey Graves plays St. Pete next week

It’s been four years since Shakey Graves released new music, but 2022 is full of tour dates all over, including this one at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The Americana star born Alejandro Rose-Garcia just celebrated his 35th birthday is a charismatic Texan ready to play an outdoor headlining gig that’ll be rife with his scrappy, but gentle and always heartfelt lo-fi folk that’s evolved to include flourishes of garage-rock and Springsteen-ish anthems.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa's Boom By the Bay firework show is back for the Fourth of July

Break out your favorite Old Navy shirt, Tampa. Mayor Jane Castor's Boom By the Bay returns next month to celebrate Independence Day with three firework displays, live music and shows, food trucks and more spread across Tampa's waterfront on Monday, July 4. The firework displays will be located at Armature...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

King State unveils liquor program, Mochinut opens in Temple Terrace, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Mochinut The unique dessert franchise with a cult-like following has taken the country by storm, and Temple Terrace is the most recent city to succumb to the Mochinut trend. Tampa Bay’s first Mochinut celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, June 18. New customers will also be able to attend its soft opening period which runs from June 13-June 16 from noon-6 p.m. (or until sold out)—but the Mochinut team will exclusively sell its mochi doughnuts and Korean corn dogs, excluding any beverage items. Mochi doughnut flavors will rotate every three days, in addition to weekend specials. Popular flavors of its chewy and stretchy doughnuts include mango, matcha, black sesame and Nutella. After next Saturday's grand opening, Tampa's Mochinut will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week. 1401 N 56th St.,Temple Terrace. @mochinut.tampa on Facebook.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

City of Seminole to host annual Food Truck Rally this Saturday

The City of Seminole Recreation Center is hosting its' second annual Food Truck Rally tomorrow, Saturday, June 11 from 6-10 p.m. The event will feature 14 food trucks, four dessert trucks, three speciality beverage trucks and nine non-food vendors spread out across the property. See full list below. Local bands...
SEMINOLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy