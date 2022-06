Construction will begin in July to remove a 55-year-old dam in Concord Township and restore a segment of Kellogg Creek. “The goal of this project is to restore the stream channel to more of a natural configuration, plant native species so that we can enhance the environment, restore the stream to…a nice gradient that will allow for fish passage, and not only fish passage but some of those other macroinvertebrates that will migrate up the channel as well,” said Tim Miller, director of the Lake County Stormwater Management Department.

