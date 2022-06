Over the last couple of years, the U.S. has played catch up with its understanding of the significance of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached slaves in Galveston, Texas—a full two-and-a-half years after it was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. Just last year, Juneteenth was finally recognized as both a federal holiday and as a state holiday in Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO