Patricia Dumas Ours (“Pat”) departed this world at home on June 8, 2022. A loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, she will be missed by her family, friends, and anyone who had the good fortune to know her. Pat was born in Goliad, Texas, the youngest of four children born to Melvin Oscar Dumas and Helen Lorene Barger Dumas. Her father’s work in construction saw the family move around the country frequently including to Racine, Ohio where she met her husband William H. Ours (“Bill”). Pat and Bill were married on August 22, 1969 and remained by each other’s side for the next 52 years.

