Sony has revamped the PlayStation Plus subscription service, reorganizing things into tiers and doing away with the PlayStation Now branding. Part of that reorganization is providing subscribers of the top two tiers with the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. The list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium continues to expand further with game streaming, a selection of classic titles, and even timed trials.

This is a fairly straightforward system, but if you're confused, don't worry, we're here to help. We've broken down the different benefits of each tier, as well as the full list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium, for those subscribers that want everything. Here's what you need to know.

PlayStation Plus Tiers

Whether you're converting your PlayStation Plus subscription to a higher tier, or you're a newcomer interested in signing up for the first time, there are a few basic things to know. PlayStation Plus has been reorganized into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. All three tiers are available regardless of whether you're playing on PS4 or PS5 . Here's what you get with each tier:

PlayStation Plus Essential: PlayStation Plus as it existed pre-revamp. Monthly games and online multiplayer, but you don't get access to the new catalogs.

PlayStation Plus as it existed pre-revamp. Monthly games and online multiplayer, but you don't get access to the new catalogs. PlayStation Plus Extra: Everything in the Essential tier, plus access to the new PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog.

Everything in the Essential tier, plus access to the new PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog. PlayStation Plus Premium: Everything in the Extra tier, plus the ability to stream games in the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog (which includes some of the best PS5 games you can play), the PS3 Original Games (via streaming), the Classic Games Catalog, and Time-Limited Game Trials.

There's also a fourth tier called PlayStation Plus Deluxe . This is a discounted version of Premium that is only offered in regions without game streaming. Naturally, it doesn't include any streaming options, which means Deluxe subscribers cannot access the PS3 Original Games.

While the exact cost of a PlayStation Plus subscription depends on the region you're in, in the U.S, PlayStation Plus Essential is $10 monthly or $60 yearly. PlayStation Plus Extra is $15 monthly or $100 yearly. PlayStation Plus Premium runs for $18 monthly or $120 yearly.

We've listed out the games included in a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription — and in the case of the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog, in Extra as well — and due to the size of the list, we've broken the games down by category.

Naturally, we'll continue updating this list as games are added or removed over time.

PlayStation Plus PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog

First up is the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog. This list of games is available for subscribers in the Extra and Premium tiers. As the name implies, it's a mixture of PS4 and PS5 games, with a heavy focus on PlayStation Studios titles, but also a decent mixture of third-party games.

A particularly notable publisher present in this list is Ubisoft, as the company has bundled Ubisoft+ Classics into PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

If you want to use cloud streaming to play these games on your PS5, PS4, or PC without installing them on a console, then you'll need to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium.

We've marked out the full list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra's game catalog, as well as noting the developer (in the case of third-party games, the publisher) and whether the game is a native PS4 or PS5 title. Or in rare cases, both. While only native PS5 games can take full advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers , some PS4 games still play better on PS5, with better resolutions or framerates.

Here's the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog:

Alienation - Housemarque , PS4

- Housemarque , PS4 Ashen - Annapurna Interactive , PS4

- Annapurna Interactive , PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

- Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight - WB Games, PS4

- WB Games, PS4 Bloodborne - FromSoftware, PS4

- FromSoftware, PS4 Celeste - Maddy Makes Games, PS4

- Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines - Paradox Interactive, PS4

- Paradox Interactive, PS4 Concrete Genie - Pixelopus, PS4

- Pixelopus, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition - 505 Games, PS4/PS5

- 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Days Gone - Bend Studio, PS4

- Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Cells - Motion Twin, PS4

- Motion Twin, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - Housemarque, PS4

Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut - Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

- Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls - Japan Studio / Bluepoint Games, PS5

- Japan Studio / Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars - Lucid Games, PS5

- Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf - Japan Studio, PS4

Japan Studio, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster - Ubisoft, PS4

- Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4 - Ubisoft, PS4

- Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - Square Enix, PS4

- Square Enix, PS4 For Honor - Ubisoft, PS4

- Ubisoft, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut - Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

- Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War - Santa Monica Studio, PS4

- Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 - Japan Studio, PS4

Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Hollow Knight - Team Cherry, PS4

- Team Cherry, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn - Guerrilla, PS4

Guerrilla, PS4 Infamous First Light - Sucker Punch, PS4

- Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son - Sucker Punch, PS4

Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 - Sumo Digital, PS4

- Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Square Enix., PS4/PS5

- Square Enix., PS4/PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man - Insomniac Games, PS4

- Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

- Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall - Housemarque, PS4

- Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil - Other Ocean, PS4

- Other Ocean, PS4 Mortal Kombat 11 - WB Games, PS4/PS5

- WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Bandai Namco Entertainment, PS4

- Bandai Namco Entertainment, PS4 NBA 2K22 - 2K Games, PS4/PS5

- 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds - Annapurna Interactive, PS4

- Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Patapon Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rockstar Games, PS4

- Rockstar Games, PS4 Resogun - Housemarque, PS4

- Housemarque, PS4 Resident Evil - Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

- Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Returnal - Housemarque, PS5

- Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus - Japan Studio/Bluepoint Games, PS4

- Japan Studio/Bluepoint Games, PS4 Soulcalibur VI - Bandai Namco Entertainment, PS4

- Bandai Namco Entertainment, PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Ubisoft, PS4

- Ubisoft, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded - Media Molecule, PS4

- Media Molecule, PS4 The Artful Escape - Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

- Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 - Ubisoft, PS4

- Ubisoft, PS4 The Last Guardian - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division - Ubisoft, PS4

- Ubisoft, PS4 Until Dawn - Supermassive Games, PS4

- Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection - Naughty Dog/Bluepoint Games, PS4

- Naughty Dog/Bluepoint Games, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection - Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

PlayStation Plus Original PS3 Games

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers get access to a selection of PS3 games that can be played exclusively through cloud streaming. Because the PS5 is not backward compatible with the PS3, these games cannot be downloaded, so you'll want to make sure you have a steady internet connection before playing. We recommend getting at least 25Mbps down.

Here's the Original PS3 Games:

Asura’s Wrath - Capcom, PS3

- Capcom, PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 - Konami, PS3

- Konami, PS3 Crash Commando - Creative Vault Studios, PS3

- Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls - FromSoftware, PS3

- FromSoftware, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection - Capcom, PS3

- Capcom, PS3 echochrome - Japan Studio, PS3

- Japan Studio, PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West - Bandai Namco Entertainment, PS3

- Bandai Namco Entertainment, PS3 F.E.A.R. - WB Games, PS3

- WB Games, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds - Japan Studio, PS3

- Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational - Japan Studio, PS3

- Japan Studio, PS3 Ico - Japan Studio, PS3

- Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous - Sucker Punch, PS3

- Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 - Sucker Punch, PS3

- Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood - Sucker Punch, PS3

- Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! - Japan Studio, PS3

- Japan Studio, PS3 Lost Planet 2 - Capcom Co, PS3

- Capcom Co, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse - Evolution Studios, PS3

- Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC - Evolution Studios, PS3

- Evolution Studios, PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 - Koei Tecmo, PS3

- Koei Tecmo, PS3 Puppeteer - Japan Studio, PS3

- Japan Studio, PS3 rain - Japan Studio, PS3

- Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty - Insomniac Games, PS3

- Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time - Insomniac Games, PS3

- Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus - Insomniac Games, PS3

- Insomniac Games, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare - Rockstar Games, PS3

- Rockstar Games, PS3 Resistance 3 - Insomniac Games, PS3

- Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD - Housemarque, PS3

- Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle - Japan Studio, PS3

- Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack - Clever Beans, PS3

PlayStation Plus Classic Games Catalog

PlayStation Plus Premium members also get access to a collection of classic games. These are titles that are from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP that are emulated to run on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Some of these games — but not all of them — have been upgraded, featuring better resolution or framerates, as well as some titles like Syphon Filter getting Trophy support.

Additionally, this list also includes a handful of remastered titles, including (somewhat confusingly) some PS3 games that were ported to PS4.

Because of this setup, we've broken the classic games list into two parts: The original games and the remastered titles.

Here's the original Classic Games Catalog:

Ape Escape - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

- Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Hot Shots Golf - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

- Japan Studio, Original PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

- Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

- Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Mr. Driller - Bandai Namco Entertainment, Original PlayStation

- Bandai Namco Entertainment, Original PlayStation Syphon Filter - Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

- Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable - Housemarque, PSP

- Housemarque, PSP Tekken 2 - Bandai Namco Entertainment, Original PlayStation

- Bandai Namco Entertainment, Original PlayStation Worms World Party - Team17, Original PlayStation

- Team17, Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon - Team17, Original PlayStation

Now, here's the remastered Classic Games Catalog:

Ape Escape 2 - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Bioshock Remastered - 2K Games, PS4

- 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection - 2K Games, PS4

- 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - Gearbox Publishing, PS4

- Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Dark Cloud - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision - SIE, PS4

- SIE, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis Japan Studio, PS4

Japan Studio, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak II - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 - Naughty Dog, PS4

Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing - Naughty Dog, PS4

- Naughty Dog, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - THQ Nordic, PS4

- THQ Nordic, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection - WB Games, PS4

- WB Games, PS4 Rogue Galaxy - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Siren - Japan Studio, PS4

- Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 - Media.Vision, PS4

PlayStation Plus Time-Limited Game Trials

Rounding out the list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium, there's a handful of timed trials for newer games. These trials are available for Premium members, so they can try a small sample of a game to determine if they'd like to buy it. In most cases, a game trial lasts two hours, though there may be exceptions where a player will have slightly more time with a title.

Here are the Time-Limited Game Trials:

Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt, PS5

- CD Projekt, PS5 Farming Simulator 22 - Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

- Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5 Horizon Forbidden West - Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

- Guerrilla, PS4/PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderland - 2K Games, PS4/PS5

- 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Naughty Dog, PS5

- Naughty Dog, PS5 WWE 2K22 - 2K Games, PS4/PS5

