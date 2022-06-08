List of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium
Sony has revamped the PlayStation Plus subscription service, reorganizing things into tiers and doing away with the PlayStation Now branding. Part of that reorganization is providing subscribers of the top two tiers with the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. The list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium continues to expand further with game streaming, a selection of classic titles, and even timed trials.
This is a fairly straightforward system, but if you're confused, don't worry, we're here to help. We've broken down the different benefits of each tier, as well as the full list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium, for those subscribers that want everything. Here's what you need to know.
PlayStation Plus Tiers
Whether you're converting your PlayStation Plus subscription to a higher tier, or you're a newcomer interested in signing up for the first time, there are a few basic things to know. PlayStation Plus has been reorganized into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. All three tiers are available regardless of whether you're playing on PS4 or PS5 . Here's what you get with each tier:
- PlayStation Plus Essential: PlayStation Plus as it existed pre-revamp. Monthly games and online multiplayer, but you don't get access to the new catalogs.
- PlayStation Plus Extra: Everything in the Essential tier, plus access to the new PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog.
- PlayStation Plus Premium: Everything in the Extra tier, plus the ability to stream games in the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog (which includes some of the best PS5 games you can play), the PS3 Original Games (via streaming), the Classic Games Catalog, and Time-Limited Game Trials.
There's also a fourth tier called PlayStation Plus Deluxe . This is a discounted version of Premium that is only offered in regions without game streaming. Naturally, it doesn't include any streaming options, which means Deluxe subscribers cannot access the PS3 Original Games.
While the exact cost of a PlayStation Plus subscription depends on the region you're in, in the U.S, PlayStation Plus Essential is $10 monthly or $60 yearly. PlayStation Plus Extra is $15 monthly or $100 yearly. PlayStation Plus Premium runs for $18 monthly or $120 yearly.
We've listed out the games included in a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription — and in the case of the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog, in Extra as well — and due to the size of the list, we've broken the games down by category.
Naturally, we'll continue updating this list as games are added or removed over time.
Playstation Plus 12-month card
Stock up!
Grab some additional PlayStation Plus membership time, and you can upgrade to whatever tier is your preference whenever you want.
PlayStation Plus PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog
First up is the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog. This list of games is available for subscribers in the Extra and Premium tiers. As the name implies, it's a mixture of PS4 and PS5 games, with a heavy focus on PlayStation Studios titles, but also a decent mixture of third-party games.
A particularly notable publisher present in this list is Ubisoft, as the company has bundled Ubisoft+ Classics into PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.
If you want to use cloud streaming to play these games on your PS5, PS4, or PC without installing them on a console, then you'll need to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium.
We've marked out the full list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra's game catalog, as well as noting the developer (in the case of third-party games, the publisher) and whether the game is a native PS4 or PS5 title. Or in rare cases, both. While only native PS5 games can take full advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers , some PS4 games still play better on PS5, with better resolutions or framerates.
Here's the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog:
- Alienation - Housemarque , PS4
- Ashen - Annapurna Interactive , PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight - WB Games, PS4
- Bloodborne - FromSoftware, PS4
- Celeste - Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines - Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Concrete Genie - Pixelopus, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition - 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Days Gone - Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Cells - Motion Twin, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition - Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut - Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls - Japan Studio / Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars - Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf - Japan Studio, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster - Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4 - Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - Square Enix, PS4
- For Honor - Ubisoft, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut - Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War - Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 - Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- Hollow Knight - Team Cherry, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn - Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light - Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son - Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack - Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Square Enix., PS4/PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man - Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall - Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil - Other Ocean, PS4
- Mortal Kombat 11 - WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Bandai Namco Entertainment, PS4
- NBA 2K22 - 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds - Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Patapon Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered - Japan Studio, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resogun - Housemarque, PS4
- Resident Evil - Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Returnal - Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus - Japan Studio/Bluepoint Games, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI - Bandai Namco Entertainment, PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Ubisoft, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded - Media Molecule, PS4
- The Artful Escape - Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 - Ubisoft, PS4
- The Last Guardian - Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered - Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind - Naughty Dog, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Ubisoft, PS4
- Until Dawn - Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection - Naughty Dog/Bluepoint Games, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection - Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
PlayStation Plus Original PS3 Games
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers get access to a selection of PS3 games that can be played exclusively through cloud streaming. Because the PS5 is not backward compatible with the PS3, these games cannot be downloaded, so you'll want to make sure you have a steady internet connection before playing. We recommend getting at least 25Mbps down.
Here's the Original PS3 Games:
- Asura’s Wrath - Capcom, PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 - Konami, PS3
- Crash Commando - Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls - FromSoftware, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - Capcom, PS3
- echochrome - Japan Studio, PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West - Bandai Namco Entertainment, PS3
- F.E.A.R. - WB Games, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds - Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational - Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico - Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous - Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 - Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood - Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! - Japan Studio, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 - Capcom Co, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse - Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC - Evolution Studios, PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 - Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Puppeteer - Japan Studio, PS3
- rain - Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty - Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time - Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus - Insomniac Games, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare - Rockstar Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 - Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD - Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle - Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack - Clever Beans, PS3
PlayStation Plus Classic Games Catalog
PlayStation Plus Premium members also get access to a collection of classic games. These are titles that are from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP that are emulated to run on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Some of these games — but not all of them — have been upgraded, featuring better resolution or framerates, as well as some titles like Syphon Filter getting Trophy support.
Additionally, this list also includes a handful of remastered titles, including (somewhat confusingly) some PS3 games that were ported to PS4.
Because of this setup, we've broken the classic games list into two parts: The original games and the remastered titles.
Here's the original Classic Games Catalog:
- Ape Escape - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! - Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Mr. Driller - Bandai Namco Entertainment, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter - Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable - Housemarque, PSP
- Tekken 2 - Bandai Namco Entertainment, Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party - Team17, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon - Team17, Original PlayStation
Now, here's the remastered Classic Games Catalog:
- Ape Escape 2 - Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits - Japan Studio, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered - 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection - 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Dark Cloud - Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 - Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision - SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy - Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak II - Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3 - Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing - Naughty Dog, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - WB Games, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy - Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren - Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 - Media.Vision, PS4
PlayStation Plus Time-Limited Game Trials
Rounding out the list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium, there's a handful of timed trials for newer games. These trials are available for Premium members, so they can try a small sample of a game to determine if they'd like to buy it. In most cases, a game trial lasts two hours, though there may be exceptions where a player will have slightly more time with a title.
Here are the Time-Limited Game Trials:
- Cyberpunk 2077 - CD Projekt, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 - Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West - Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland - 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Naughty Dog, PS5
- WWE 2K22 - 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Playstation Store gift card
Direct access
If you've got some PlayStation Store cash on your account, you can choose to directly buy a game you want to keep playing, even if you aren't staying subscribed to PlayStation Plus. You can also use these funds to bump up your account to a new tier.
Comments / 1