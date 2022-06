Police in Flint have identified the three children and two adults who died in a house fire on Monday, June 6. The fire occurred in the 1600 block of S. Euclid Ave. around 4:40 a.m., claiming the lives of 54-year-old Darren Brown and 30-year-old Deon Bradley, and their children, 9-year-old Darrin Brown Junior., 6-year-old Dav’ion Brown and 3-year-old Deonna Brown. 8-year-old Deon Brown was able to escape the fire by jumping out a second story window. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where officials say his condition is improving.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO