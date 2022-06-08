ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pediatric guidelines ‘frequently’ use race in ways that perpetuate health care inequalities: study

By Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech | June 8, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jceYl_0g4hoRoI00

Story at a glance

  • A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that race was “frequently” used in U.S. pediatric clinical guidelines in ways that could negatively impact health care inequities.
  • Researchers in Washington state and Wisconsin looked through over 400 pediatric clinical guidelines to find instances where race or ethnicity was used.
  • Only 30 percent of the guidelines used race or ethnicity at all.

A new study published this week found that race was used “frequently” in medical guidelines for U.S. pediatricians in a way that could negatively impact health care inequities.

As part of the study, published this week in JAMA Pediatrics, a team of Washington and Wisconsin-based physicians parsed through 414 English-language medical guidelines for patients younger than 19 years old and found that only 126, or 30 percent, used race or ethnicity.

Out of those guidelines that did use race, study crafters found 87 instances where the use of race had a “potential negative effect” and 50 instances where its use had a “potential positive effect.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

One example of an inappropriate use of race researchers found was in the 2017 Infections Diseases Society of America Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Infectious Diarrhea.

According to the study, the guideline states “higher risk groups in the United States include young African American and Asian children, especially during winter months…the higher rates among African American children had been attributable to cross-contamination within the home during preparation of chitterlings, a seasonal dish prepared from pig intestines…”

Study crafters determined the use of race in the context to be inappropriate because it conflated race with a negative stereotype.

But most of the guidelines reviewed, 70 percent, made no mention of race or ethnicity at all.

“I think it actually shows a missed opportunity for us as medical organizations to be proactive in talking about healthcare inequities and systemic racism in our field,” said one of the study’s lead authors, Dr. Courtney Gilliam, pediatric hospital medicine fellow at Seattle Children’s Hospital, about the sizable portion of guidelines that made no reference to race or ethnicity.

Physicians have long known that medicine has a history of looking at race as a “risk factor” for certain illnesses or conditions, Gilliam said, which inspired her and her colleagues to think about how race and language about race is used in medical guidelines.

The study’s creation coincided with a number of medical organizations’ recognition of their role in perpetuating health inequities and public commitments to address them.

In 2019, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement acknowledging the role of racism in child and adolescent health. Last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared racism a threat to public health and in May, 20 obstetrics and gynecology organizations called for collective action to address racism in their practices.

“What we have learned is whenever we use race as an issue, we should be saying we understand that race is a social construct not a biological construct and it’s likely that these risk factors or increased risk are due to social determinants of health and not biological differences,” said Dr. Benard Dreyer, professor at the department of pediatrics at New York University’s Langone Health.

Associate Professor of Pediatrics and director of equity and justice in curricular affairs at Columbia University Dr. Hetty Cunningham, who did not take part in the study, called the study a “critical contribution” towards health equity in the United States.

“Laying out all this data in all these clinical guidelines…it’s going to be useful for everybody at all levels of healthcare,” she said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Society
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
The Verge

A Supreme Court speech showdown is coming, and nobody knows what to expect

The US Supreme Court is poised to consider a question with seismic consequences for online speech. Over the past year, laws in Texas and Florida have set up a legal battle over whether the First Amendment protects social networks’ right to curate user-generated content or whether these sites should be treated more like phone companies, required to host nearly any speech their users post. The courts’ split reflects a deepening shift in how to interpret a basic constitutional right, filtered through a political culture war and backlash against large web platforms.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Law Barring Abortions Because of Disability Goes Into Effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new West Virginia law going into effect Friday prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability. The ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in March, provides exceptions in the case of a medical...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Child Health#Health Inequities#Guideline#Health Care#Racism#United Stat
The Associated Press

California Dems want abortion to be a constitutional right

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The right to an abortion and to use or refuse contraceptives would be enshrined in the California Constitution under an amendment announced Wednesday by Democratic legislative leaders who are seeking to blunt a possible U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections. Lawmakers are moving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
US News and World Report

Apple's Cook Urges U.S. Lawmakers to Pass Federal Privacy Law

(Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday sent a letter to a group of U.S. lawmakers asking them to pass federal privacy legislation, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. "We strongly urge you to advance comprehensive privacy legislation as soon as possible, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

Thousands expected at March For Our Lives rally Saturday in Washington, D.C.

MIAMI - Spurred by the recent surge in mass shootings, tens of thousands of people are expected at rallies this weekend demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws.The second March For Our Lives rally will take place Saturday in front of the Washington Monument, in Washington D.C., a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting in a parkland that claimed 17 lives. Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, and New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend's events say the time is right to...
MIAMI, FL
The Hill

The Hill

590K+
Followers
71K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy