Oconee County, SC

Deputies investigate threat made to Oconee Co. Courthouse

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made Wednesday morning to the Oconee County Courthouse in Walhalla.

Deputies said the communications center received a call around 10:30 a.m. from someone who threatened to blow up a courthouse.

The courthouse was evacuated, deputies said.

Clemson University Police helped deputies conduct a search inside the building and Walhalla Police Department assisted by providing security on the outside of the courthouse during the search.

Officials said the building appeared safe and no explosives were discovered in the building.

The courthouse reopened around noon, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

