ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Harvey Weinstein facing indecent assault charges in UK

By Abigail Adcox, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish prosecutors have authorized charges against former film producer Harvey Weinstein for indecent assault. Weinstein, 70, will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman from an incident in London in August 1996, according...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

David Lammy: Death threat MP reacts to sentencing of 'vile racist'

An MP has said he will not be silenced after a "vile racist" was given a suspended jail sentence for sending him a death threat on social media. The message to shadow foreign secretary and Tottenham MP David Lammy used a racial slur and threatened violence. Glenn Broadbent, 62, of...
SOCIETY
BBC

Firm guilty of manslaughter after yard workers drowned in pig feed

A food waste recycling company has been found guilty of corporate manslaughter after two employees drowned in a tanker of semi-liquid pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, died in December 2016 at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire. The firm's managing directors - Gillian and Ian Leivers -...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Aberdeen rapist in prison after eight years on the run

A rapist has pleaded guilty to attacking an 18-year-old woman after being on the run for eight years. Remus Covaciu, 27, admitted attacking the teenager outside a club in Aberdeen on 19 January 2013. A European Arrest Warrant was granted in July 2020 and Covaciu, a Romanian national, was extradited...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
BBC

Blackpool rape arrests after woman attacked in seafront hotel

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked at a hotel in Blackpool. Police said the woman, aged in her 40s, reported being sexually assaulted at the Carlton Hotel Best Western on the town's seafront on Sunday. Three men, one aged in his 30s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Predatory' ex-scoutmaster Andrew Gibson jailed for historic abuse

A "predatory" ex-scoutmaster has been jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing boys over three decades. Andrew Gibson, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, used his position as a scoutmaster, and later as a warden on Lundy Island, Devon, to target five boys aged between 11 and 13. The 84-year-old carried out his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stanton Harcourt man who groomed eight-year-olds on TikTok jailed

A man who groomed two eight-year-old girls through TikTok has been jailed for four years. Robert Moor admitted inciting the unrelated girls to engage in sexual activity online between October and December 2021. A police officer said content found on Moor's devices were the worst she has come across in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kill the Bill: Man pleads guilty to attacking police in city riots

A man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers during Bristol riots. Gopal Clarke, 24, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder just before his hearing was due to start at Bristol Crown Court. Det Supt James Riccio said Clarke "violently attacked police officers with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
BBC

Gracie Spinks: Police face misconduct action after woman's death

Five police officers will face misconduct proceedings after a woman was stabbed to death by a former colleague who stalked her. Gracie Spinks, 23, was stabbed by Michael Sellers in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, before he killed himself. Weeks before her death in June 2021, walkers found a bag of weapons near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mark Page: Ex-Radio 1 DJ's 12-year sentence increased

A former Radio 1 DJ has had his 12-year sentence for child sex offences increased to 18 years in prison. Mark Page was jailed in March for abusing children both online and in person in the Philippines. The Attorney General's office subsequently received a request to consider the sentence under...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Four men jailed over courier fraud targeting vulnerable

Four men who passed themselves off as police officers have been jailed for their roles in a courier fraud scam. Mohammed Maarjan, 23, Muhammed Rahman, 28, Shoriful Islam, 25 and Mohammed Hussain, 25, all from Islington, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. The gang claimed to be police officers when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jennifer Andrews: Murder accused appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Leeds. Jennifer Andrews, 35, was found at the property in Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley, on Monday night and died later in hospital. Rawden Ibbitson, 31, of Bangor Grove, Leeds, who is also charged with possessing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Assault#Uk#Violent Crime#British#The Metropolitan Police
BBC

Shah Subhani: Murder charges over Hounslow man found in woodland

Three people have been charged with the murder of a father-of-one whose remains were found in woodland in 2019. Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, known as Shah, was reported missing in May 2019 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London. His remains were found six months...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for killing fellow hospital patient

A man who killed a fellow patient on a hospital ward has been jailed for eight years. Paul Franks, 48, attacked Paul Reed at Rotherham District General Hospital on 12 February. Mr Reed, 48, died the next day of a bleed on the brain, South Yorkshire Police said. Franks, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Judge throws out rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

A U.S. District Court judge in Nevada dismissed the rape lawsuit against soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday. Judge Jennifer Dorsey threw out former model Kathryn Mayorga's case because her lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, was acting in "bad faith." The entire case was dismissed, rather than Stovall being disqualified, because "simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo," Dorsey said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Packs Up Swiss Chalet He Sold to Settle Civil Rape Case: Report

Can’t get enough royals news? Subscribe to Royalist, The Daily Beast’s royals newsletter here. Randy Andy’s going to have to find somewhere else to put up his ski boots. Moving vans were glimpsed outside Prince Andrew’s seven-bedroom Swiss lodge this week after the disgraced royal sold it to pay for his civil sexual assault case, the Daily Mail reported Thursday. In February, Andrew and the case’s plaintiff, Virginia Giuffre, had reached an agreement for an undisclosed settlement, believed to be around $15 million. To pay for it, a source told Vanity Fair last year, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, “had to get rid of the chalet. It had become a noose around their necks.” The Duke of York quietly cleared the final hurdle to selling the property late last year, sending an amount in excess of $8 million to its previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, after previously missing what should have been the final payment on the chalet in 2019. Not coincidentally, the ex-couple defaulted a month after Andrew resigned from his royal duties over the revelation of his friendship with convicted rapist Jeffrey Epstein. In January, the Mail reported that Andrew had finally found a buyer after putting the chalet on the market for roughly $21.6 million.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy