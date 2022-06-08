Harvey Weinstein facing indecent assault charges in UK

Can’t get enough royals news? Subscribe to Royalist, The Daily Beast’s royals newsletter here. Randy Andy’s going to have to find somewhere else to put up his ski boots. Moving vans were glimpsed outside Prince Andrew’s seven-bedroom Swiss lodge this week after the disgraced royal sold it to pay for his civil sexual assault case, the Daily Mail reported Thursday. In February, Andrew and the case’s plaintiff, Virginia Giuffre, had reached an agreement for an undisclosed settlement, believed to be around $15 million. To pay for it, a source told Vanity Fair last year, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, “had to get rid of the chalet. It had become a noose around their necks.” The Duke of York quietly cleared the final hurdle to selling the property late last year, sending an amount in excess of $8 million to its previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, after previously missing what should have been the final payment on the chalet in 2019. Not coincidentally, the ex-couple defaulted a month after Andrew resigned from his royal duties over the revelation of his friendship with convicted rapist Jeffrey Epstein. In January, the Mail reported that Andrew had finally found a buyer after putting the chalet on the market for roughly $21.6 million.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO