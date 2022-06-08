ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles, TX

Boil water notice issued for the City of Miles

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoUAu_0g4hnVNP00

MILES, Texas – According to the City of Miles, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has requested the City of Miles Public Water System to notify customers of the need of boiling their water before consumption.

The city says that this is a precautionary measure only.

Residents are reminded to bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes before drinking, cooking, or making ice. Bottled water or water from another suitable water source may also be purchased.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Alan Truelove at 325-468-3151.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Things get heated at Big Spring Housing Authority meeting

BIG SPRING, Texas — Housing in Big Spring continues to be a point of contention. There was a meeting on Wednesday to talk about the future of the city's housing authority, and it ended before it could even start. There was a heated dispute between former mayor of Big...
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Electricity Rates Have Doubled With No Relief in Sight

SAN ANGELO, TX — The high price of gasoline for your automobile is hurting pocketbooks in the Concho Valley. More pain in on the way, according to a new study by Vault Energy Solutions in Plano. Electricity rates for your home are the highest in 13 years and are about to get much worse, said a co-founder at Vault Energy, Jason Thomas. “Electricity providers are pricing new contracts near all-time highs. A perfect storm of conditions is converging that could make this summer and beyond the most expensive period ever for electricity in the history of Texas,” he said. ERCOT reports that 46…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Miles, TX
KLST/KSAN

Road closures set for Friday, June 10th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — (Update: Friday, June 10, 2022) — The City of San Angelo announced that road closures on College Hills Boulevard that were scheduled to begin on Friday would instead begin on Monday, June 13th. According to a statement issued by the City on Friday morning, June 10th, 2022, a portion of College […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Ground broken at Home2 Suites location in Brownwood

Construction is underway on the new Home2 Suites hotel located behind Studebaker’s on East Commerce. On April 26, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the Chapter 380 agreement with Brownwood Hotel Partners, LP to extend the project commencement date by six months. The economic development/Chapter 380...
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Boiling#Rolling Boil#Water Source#The Texas Commission#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

15 dogs euthanized this month

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post made by Concho Valley PAWS 15 dogs were euthanized this month alone. The post went on to say, “The city’s shelter is overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to provide adequate care for over 300 dogs.” PAWS and the City of San Angelo have worked together to accomplish […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

VIEWER PHOTOS: Dust storm rolls into the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — A dust storm began rolling into the Permian Basin Wednesday morning. Several viewers sent in photos and videos of the storm hitting Stanton and Big Spring before making it's way into Midland. Viewers say the storm was accompanied with plenty of wind. To see the storm...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: A Touch of Eva Camunez Tucker

SAN ANGELO, TX -- Among San Angelo's most generous philanthropists who broke through countless cultural barriers, the legacy of Eva Camunez Tucker will continue to thrive in the form of a mural painted in her honor in downtown San Angelo. If you find yourself driving on Chadbourne Street in front...
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Corinne T. Smith Animal Center at ‘code red’ status

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center posted the following on Facebook on Wednesday night:. The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center is at “CODE RED” status. We are overcapacity with all available kennels full and crates being utilized (which is not ideal situations for the dogs). Our capacity is still lingering around the worst it’s ever been.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

4-year-old child drowns at San Angelo apartment complex

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy that happened Thursday evening. According to the SAPD, officers were dispatched to the Resort at Riverside, 3306 N. Bryant Blvd., in reference to a possible drowning. Officers found the boy unconscious and immediately began to administer CPR. SAFD medics arrived on scene and took the boy Shannon Medical Center downtown, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating a body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 at 8 AM the San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500blk of Penrose Road in Irion County. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Division arrived at the scene in order […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy