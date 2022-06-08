ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Aldermen approve Housing Repair Assistance Program

 3 days ago

Galesburg City Council on Monday night approved a Housing Repair Assistance Program that will put dollars toward helping residents bring their homes up to code. The Council set a goal in their strategic planning...

tspr.org

Two western Illinois communities closer to demolishing dilapidated houses

Macomb and Galesburg are preparing to tear down more dilapidated houses. The cities hope to enhance the look of neighborhoods while also improving safety. A dozen properties are on Macomb’s list. The city council this week agreed to solicit bids to inspect those homes for asbestos and have it removed if found. That has to be done before demolition can begin.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

ICC authorizes $2.5M for Knox County towards bridge repair on County 10

A state agency will be reimbursing Knox County a significant amount of money for a much-needed bridge rehabilitation project in the near future. Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission authorized the use of $2.5M from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund (MMTBF), a part of Governor JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Bill, to assist with the rehabilitation of a grade separation structure near Galesburg.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Plant-based protein factory expanding in Galesburg

A $250,000 revolving loan from the city will be used to modernize the facility and upgrade processes and equipment. Innovative Production USA opened in Galesburg in May of 2020, when nearly everything else was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two years later, the company has experienced steady growth...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Clinton municipal pool remains closed

Clinton’s Riverview Municipal Pool remains closed stemming from a June 2, 2022 criminal mischief incident where broken glass was identified on the pool deck and in the pool itself. Thanks to the Parks & Recreation staff identifying the issue, and swift work of the Clinton Police using newly installed...
CLINTON, IA
kyoutv.com

Davenport city council shortens July 4th fireworks hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport city council has voted to amend a city ordinance to shorten the time frame fireworks can be used on July 3rd and 4th by four hours. After sixth ward Alderman Ben Jobgen heard complaints from constituents about the noise, he set out to make some changes. Tonight the council suspended rules for a third consideration and voted 7-3 to amend the ordinance window from 2 to 11 p.m. to 5 to 10 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg announced closures for repair work

The City of Galesburg announced road closures for repair work. Walnut Avenue near the intersection with West Main Street will be closed for repairs to the sanitary sewer. The closure is expected to be through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, weather permitting. East Simmons Street between South Prairie and...
WGIL - Galesburg's news

U.S. 34 around Galesburg to get pavement repairs later this month

Travelers between Monmouth and Galesburg on U.S. Highway 34 might be hitting some construction later this month. According to a release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the portion of 34 between Main Street and Henderson Street will go under construction starting Monday, June 13, for pavement repairs. The work...
ourquadcities.com

Governor signs bill to help city deal with nuisance alcohol establishments

The Davenport Police Department on Thursday welcomed Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed HF 2340 into law. The bill allows cities to pursue an abatement process through the local court system for alcohol establishments where a demonstrated public-safety nuisance has occurred, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

New QC library to be named after dedicated, generous family

When the new Rock Island Public Library (RIPL) branch inside the future Two Rivers YMCA at 2715 30th St., opens by the end of this year, it will bear the name of one of the city’s most dedicated, giving families. The RIPL Board of Trustees has officially voted to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Could Illinois run out of energy? Experts say it’s possible

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This month, many Illinois energy customers are seeing a major hike in their bills. WMBD has done a full investigation into the higher prices consumers are paying to power their homes. This is part one of a two-part story. As prices go up, consumers hear...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Plans for new life for an old QC factory building

An old factory building in Moline is the focus of a potential renovation project. Moline city leaders and Renew Moline have a cost-sharing agreement to repurpose the Spiegel Building. Local 4’s Blake Hornstein has that story and the ideas being considered.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Jennifer Geer

Most Illinois taxpayers to get stimulus checks later this year

The direct checks are part of Gov. J.B Pritzker's $1.8 billion deal for state tax breaks passed in the 2023 budget. (CHICAGO) If you are an Illinois resident and you made less in 2021 than $200,000 per year (or $400,000 for couples,) you qualify for a direct check of $50. In addition, taxpayers will get $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.
CHICAGO, IL
977wmoi.com

OSF Holy Family’s Redesigned Emergency Department Now Open

As of 6 am this morning, the newly redesigned emergency department at OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth is officially open to the community and patients. The new expanded ED is now more than 10,000 square feet and Director of Philanthropy, Stephanie Hilton, shares what can be expected when walking through the doors:
MONMOUTH, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week

Leroy and Frances Freeze to Thomas Gaskey II and Evenstar Flemming Vanhese, 5756 Poppy Garden Rd., Colona, $173,000. Colleen Lohr and Kurt Freddy to Len and Janet Harrington, 417 Margaret St., Atkinson, $260,000. Estate of Elliot K. Kuster to Jackie and Carol Lawrence, 409 E. William St., Atkinson, $60,000. Mark...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Crew respond to house fire in Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue South about 4:10 p.m. Thursday, according to a media release. When crews arrived they reported smoke coming from the eaves and a roof vent, according to firefighters, firefighters said. The owner of the home arrived at the scene as crews did, telling firefighters there were two dog and two cats inside the house.
CLINTON, IA
Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

