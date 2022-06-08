ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Of Course Hilary Swank Rescued a Woman’s Lost Dog

By Alice Tecotzky
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small dachshund in Albany, New York, got a swanky ride after being separated from her owner. Chelsea Blackwell lost Blue, her pet of 15 years,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Cheryl E Preston

Harrison Wagoner death update

Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Baby Missing for 40 Years Was Dumped at Arizona Church by Nomadic Religious Group, Officials Say

New details have emerged in the case of “Baby Holly,” who was missing for over 40 years after her parents were murdered and was recently found alive and well. She was left at an Arizona church by two barefoot women dressed in robes, who said they belonged to a nomadic religious group, Texas First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster said Thursday. In late December 1980 or early January 1981, the family of Holly’s murdered parents received a call from someone in Los Angeles claiming to be Sister Susan, hoping to return a car belonging to the parents in exchange for money. “She further stated that Tina and Dean had joined their religious group and no longer wanted to have contact with their families,” Webster said. “They were also giving up all of their possessions.” Webster said the group—known to travel around Arizona, California, and Texas—believe in the separation of male and female members, not wearing leather, and practicing vegetarianism. The women who dropped Holly off had also previously left another baby at a laundromat, Webster said.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Beast

Heroic Dog Who Saved Owner From California Mountain Lion Suddenly Dies

Eva, the heroic Belgian Malinois dog who attacked a mountain lion to protect her owner in Northern California on May 16, has died after suffering seizures. Erin Wilson posted a heartfelt goodbye on Eva’s Instagram page, which had grown to more than 20,000 followers after news broke of her heroism. “Goodbye my beautiful sweet girl,” she wrote, explaining that her condition had not improved after seizures began over the weekend. “The world is a much darker place. Fuck you universe.” Eva had suffered skull wounds and other lacerations after the mountain lion bit her as she tried to protect Wilson, but had returned home after a stay in a veterinary clinic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

DUI Sequel for David Koechner of ‘Anchorman’ & ‘The Office’

Actor David Koechner was arrested in Ohio for drinking and driving last week, five months after he was busted for a DUI in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Koechner, 59, who is best known for supporting roles in The Office and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, was allegedly spotted swerving on the road and pulled over by cops who said they smelled booze on his breath. In the earlier incident, California authorities charged Koechner with driving under the influence and hit-and-run, two misdemeanors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Kurt Vonnegut Museum Is Giving Florida 1,000 Copies of ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ Amid Ban Effort

In a tweet published this week by the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, the organization claimed that the nonprofit Moms for Liberty had succeeded in banning Slaughterhouse-Five, the author’s classic, semi-autobiographical anti-war novel, in Florida’s Brevard Public Schools district. “In response, we are giving up to 1,000 free copies of Slaughterhouse-Five to students who have had it banned,” the Vonnegut organization said in its tweet. Efforts to ban supposedly objectionable or inappropriate books in American school districts have escalated dramatically in recent years. “All we want is for content that violates child obscenity laws to be removed from SCHOOL libraries, and for the books that are not found to violate those laws to require some form of consent from parents that would provide more transparency as to the subjects contained within the text,” the Moms for Liberty group wrote on Facebook in May. “It’s his war story,” Vonnegut museum founder Julia Whitehead told WRTV Indianapolis. “There are messages in there that he wanted to convey about the dangers of war. But there are also incredible stories about compassion. We’re not sending it to elementary school students. This is a book that most teachers have decided is good content for our high school students to read.”
FLORIDA STATE

