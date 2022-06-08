Of Course Hilary Swank Rescued a Woman’s Lost Dog

New details have emerged in the case of “Baby Holly,” who was missing for over 40 years after her parents were murdered and was recently found alive and well. She was left at an Arizona church by two barefoot women dressed in robes, who said they belonged to a nomadic religious group, Texas First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster said Thursday. In late December 1980 or early January 1981, the family of Holly’s murdered parents received a call from someone in Los Angeles claiming to be Sister Susan, hoping to return a car belonging to the parents in exchange for money. “She further stated that Tina and Dean had joined their religious group and no longer wanted to have contact with their families,” Webster said. “They were also giving up all of their possessions.” Webster said the group—known to travel around Arizona, California, and Texas—believe in the separation of male and female members, not wearing leather, and practicing vegetarianism. The women who dropped Holly off had also previously left another baby at a laundromat, Webster said.
