Of Course Hilary Swank Rescued a Woman’s Lost Dog

In a tweet published this week by the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, the organization claimed that the nonprofit Moms for Liberty had succeeded in banning Slaughterhouse-Five, the author’s classic, semi-autobiographical anti-war novel, in Florida’s Brevard Public Schools district. “In response, we are giving up to 1,000 free copies of Slaughterhouse-Five to students who have had it banned,” the Vonnegut organization said in its tweet. Efforts to ban supposedly objectionable or inappropriate books in American school districts have escalated dramatically in recent years. “All we want is for content that violates child obscenity laws to be removed from SCHOOL libraries, and for the books that are not found to violate those laws to require some form of consent from parents that would provide more transparency as to the subjects contained within the text,” the Moms for Liberty group wrote on Facebook in May. “It’s his war story,” Vonnegut museum founder Julia Whitehead told WRTV Indianapolis. “There are messages in there that he wanted to convey about the dangers of war. But there are also incredible stories about compassion. We’re not sending it to elementary school students. This is a book that most teachers have decided is good content for our high school students to read.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO