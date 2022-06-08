Crews respond for overturn sailboat on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – No injuries were reported after a sailboat overturned Wednesday afternoon on Lake Hartwell.

According to the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, officials responded to Lake Hartwell because two people were seen in the water and their sailboat overturned.

The rescue team made contact with the people and their boat. No one was injured.

Officials said the sailboat overturned due to strong winds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.