POTUS

Ivanka, Don Jr. and Dad Will Finally Testify Under Oath in NY’s Trump Org Probe

By Alice Tecotzky
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a court filing from the New York Attorney General’s Office, Donald Trump will finally testify under oath on July 15 in New York’s civil probe of the Trump...

www.thedailybeast.com

