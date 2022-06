Rumors are heating up over teams’ interests in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton. There are some out there that feel Collin Sexton’s return to Cleveland isn’t a lock. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of retaining as much of their team as possible, mostly due to the fact that they were just inches away from the playoffs last year, and they very well may have been in had they been able to throw out a healthy Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio onto the court during the season.

