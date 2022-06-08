Person shot on I-564 near Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot early Wednesday morning on westbound I-564 near Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia State Police say.
State Police said they got a 911 call at 1:16 a.m. for a gunshot victim at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. That person’s injuries were believed to be non life-threatening.UPDATE: Fort Harrison homicide suspect arrested, victim identified
Police believe the shooting happened in the area of westbound I-564 at the 1 mile marker near the station gates.
There were multiple people inside the red Ford sedan that was shot, but they did not have a description of the suspect vehicle.Victim of Gilpin Court homicide identified
Police did confirm this shooting is not related to a separate death investigation Wednesday morning near the Campostella ramp at I-264.
Anyone with information that could help police in this case is asked to contact State Police at (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0