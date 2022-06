State inspectors returned to Dee’s Music Bar & Grill in Orange Park, on May 26-27 and found more rodent activity in various areas of the eatery. Since Feb. 9, the state has conducted 10 inspections of the restaurant, 2141 Loch Rane Blvd. The restaurant was fined $400 by state inspectors in March, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts the inspections.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO