CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge denied bond for a Charleston man who was arrested Friday in a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO