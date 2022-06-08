ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planet Fitness offering free summer memberships to teens, and chance to win scholarships

By Shaun Goodwin
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

International gym chain Planet Fitness is offering teens a chance to get in shape for free this summer.

From now through August 31, teens aged 14 to 19 can enjoy all the benefits of a Planet Fitness membership for free with the High School Summer Pass .

Planet Fitness is an international gym chain with over 2,000 locations, most of them within the U.S. It offers a wide selection of free weights, cardio machines, weight machines and yoga equipment.

Teens can sign up for the summer pass online by searching for their zip code or in person at a local Planet Fitness. Those 18 and older can sign up themselves, while teens under 18 require a parent or guardian to sign up. For parents who want to stay involved, Planet Fitness offers a free one-day pass to adults whose kids have signed up for a free summer pass.

Once signed up, teens will have to download the Planet Fitness app from the App Store or Google Play to receive a Summer Pass digital key tag required to enter Planet Fitness gyms.

The High School Summer Pass isn’t just offering a free way for teens to work out, either. Anyone who signs up for the pass will be entered to win a $500 scholarship, with one scholarship being awarded per state.

Any teenager who enrolls in the pass will also be entered to win a $5,000 scholarship awarded to just one student nationwide.

Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
Boise, ID

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

