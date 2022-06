Saturday afternoon, nearly 200 people marched together through the heat and gathered at the South Carolina State House. They came because three young women called, three young women who organized and led Columbia’s part in a nationwide March for Our Lives rally. Two of the three young women are high school students, one a college student. Only one of the three is old enough to vote. They have stepped forward to lead because they say those in elected offices are not getting the job done.

