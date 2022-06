Logan County Fair Board is still looking for nearly two-dozen ticket takers and ushers for grandstand events during the 2022 fair. Lisa Leeman, who heads the committee for audience seating, told the board Thursday evening she she needs at least 22 people to take tickets and usher during the Saturday night concert featuring Uncle Kracker and Sawyer Brown and during the Sunday demolition derby. Leeman said normally they have used 11 people, but she wants to double up this year for efficiency and safety reasons.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO