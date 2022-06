SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a drowning victim in Sheboygan's harbor has been recovered. Sheboygan police were notified around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, June 10. Police were able to confirm the identity as the 26-year-old Sheboygan resident who was reported missing on May 30 and was believed to have gone into the water off North Pier at that time.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO